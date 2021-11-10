Low-Code Development Platform Market Size to be $190,792.6 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global low-code development platform market revenue , which was $12,500.6 million in 2020, is predicted to witness a 31.3% CAGR during 2020–2030, to reach $190,792.6 million by 2030. A key reason behind this would be the remote working policies, movement restrictions, and general lockdowns that were implemented around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. These measures led to a drastic rise in the demand for computer and mobile applications offering news and gaming, COVID-related alerts, and other features.

Low-code development platforms allow even those with almost zero knowledge of computer programming and coding to create applications and software, with its drag-and-drop approach. Even before the pandemic, the swift digital transformation had driven the demand for all kinds of mobile and computer software and applications. As a result, IT companies are using the low-code development technology to cut their software development time and cost, by engaging citizen developers.

Key Findings of Global Low-Code Development Platform Market Report

Most users have deployed low-code development platforms over the cloud as this mode offers increased scalability, 24/7 data access, and reduced IT expenditure.

In the coming years, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will become quite important in the low-code development platform market as the proposition of reduced expenses and quicker app delivery provided by this technology makes it ideal for smaller companies with limited finances.

The IT sector has been the largest user of this technology till now as it creates most of the software and applications for computers and mobile phones. Hence, such companies have widely adopted these solutions to optimize their productivity and reduce their reliance on expensive resources.

In the future, the demand for services, such as low-code development platform integration and deployment, training, consultation, and upgradations, will increase faster than for the solutions themselves.

The rapid digitization is the biggest driver for the demand for such solutions as digitization is characterized by the large-scale usage of applications and software on mobile devices and computers.

The adoption of this technology is currently the highest in the U.S., which is home to numerous IT firms and people with a high disposable income, who, additionally, enjoy easy access to the internet.

In the years to come, Asia-Pacific (APAC) will be the fastest-growing low-code development platform market on account of the increasing focus of governments on digital transformation, burgeoning smartphone and internet penetration, and expanding IT sector. Moreover, a lot of North American and European companies outsource application and software development to those based in APAC, which is driving the usage of this technology.

The major companies in the low-code development platform market are Appian Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Oracle Corporation, MatsSoft Limited, ServiceNow Inc., AgilePoint Inc., Caspio Inc., Outsystems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Lansa Inc., Mendix Technology B.V., QuickBase Inc., Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., and Temenos Headquarters SA. They are engaging in product launches and partnerships to consolidate their position and gain higher revenue.

Low-Code Development Platform Market Segmentation Analysis

Low-Code Development Platform Market Based on Offering

Solution

General purpose



Process app



Database app



Mobile-first app



Request handling software

Service

Professional



Managed

Low-Code Development Platform Market Based on Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

Low-Code Development Platform Market Based on Enterprise

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SME)

Low-Code Development Platform Market Based on Vertical

Information Technology (IT)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Education

Energy and Utilities

Geographical Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Turkey



Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa

