Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE): Worldwide Market is Projected to Reach Approximately 21,217 Thousand Tons by the End of 2023

According to a recently conducted research about the global Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) market, as an overall, it is projected to reach approximately 21,217 thousand tons by the end of 2023, increasing at a CAGR of around 2% per year in the period 2017-2023.

The report focuses on both product and regional breakdown, offering a larger perspective on the market dynamics. Although LDPE is predominantly used for the production of films, the analysis considers the application of LDPE across various industries.

In particular, the largest share of LDPE consumption is for the production of films, which accounted for around 27% of the total in volume terms. Meanwhile, the chemical's application for molding items has been growing with the highest rate of about 2.77% per year.

Regionally, the largest global LDPE market was North East Asia, which accounted for about 30% of the total in volume terms. In comparison, the Middle East was the smallest global LDPE market during the analyzed period and is expected to remain such in the medium term.

LDPE offers high electrical & chemical resistance and transparency, which makes it ideal to use in end industries such as flexible packaging, automotive, construction, green house, tunnels, insulation coax, and others.

The packaging industry is the principle LDPE-consuming sector globally. LDPE is used for packaging food products such as meat and poultry, dairy products, snacks and sweets, and frozen food. In addition, the chemical is used as a coating to paper and paperboard products used for packaging liquids such as milks and fruit juices.

Overall, the packaging films segment represented the highest LDPE consumption worldwide, consuming 76% of the total product supply in 2017. In Europe, low density polyethylene (LDPE) is increasingly being replaced by low linear density polyethylene (LLDPE). New LDPE investments globally are overshadowed by those in LLDPE.

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Characteristics of LDPE

4. State of the Global Demographics and Economy

5. Overview and Analysis of the Global LDPE Market

6. Overview and Analysis of the Global Production of LDPE

7. Characteristics and Analysis of the Global Prices of LDPE

8. Overview and Analysis of the Global Imports of LDPE

9. Overview and Analysis of the Global Exports of LDPE

10. Balance Between Supply and Demand on the Global LDPE Market



