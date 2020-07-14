Low Dog, Bland, and Pizzorno join Fullscript's Medical Advisory Board

Fullscript announces its new Medical Advisory Board and six integrative medicine pioneers as its first members. The board will help shape the company and support the medical community.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Fullscript announces the Fullscript Medical Advisory Board. Composed of six healthcare visionaries, the new advisory board will provide strategic direction for the organization, helping develop new product lines, treatment focuses, platform features, and more. The board will also support the medical community with exclusive, innovative educational content.

Introducing its members:

Fullscript Medical Advisory Board Members (left to right) Dr. Robin Berzin, MD, Dr. Tieraona Low Dog, MD, Dr. Jeffrey Bland, PhD, FACN, FACB, CNS, Dr. Joseph Pizzorno, ND, Dr. Jeff Gladd, MD, Dr. Cheng Ruan, MD (CNW Group/Fullscript)

Dr. Tieraona Low Dog, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Bland , PhD, CNS

Dr. Joseph Pizzorno, ND

Dr. Robin Berzin , MD

Dr. Cheng Ruan, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Gladd , MD

Though advisory boards are commonplace in the industry, the Fullscript Medical Advisory Board remains unique. Its degree of medical insight and expertise is only acquired through decades of sustained innovation and practical experience. Each member brings exceptional knowledge, achievements, and acumen that will inspire innovation at Fullscript and in integrative medicine.

Fullscript Chief Medical Officer and Medical Advisory Board member Dr. Jeffrey Gladd, MD had this to say, "It's an honor and pleasure to work alongside such prominent figures in both the scientific and business fields of medicine. On behalf of myself and all of Fullscript, we are eager to learn from such legendary innovators and share their knowledge with practitioners."

The board will meet with Fullscript's leadership team on a regular basis, providing guidance on platform direction, education, business development, logistics, and more broadly, how Fullscript can best serve the healthcare community.

Composed of pioneering academics and innovative entrepreneurs, the board's understanding of the 'what', 'why', and 'how' at the point of care is unmatched. Fullscript is thrilled to harness their knowledge for the betterment of its platform and the medical world.

To learn more about the new Medical Advisory Board and how it will shape Fullscript and support the medical community, read the full article in the Fullscript Knowledge center.

Fullscript is the ultimate free platform for those who want to do wellness the right way — the personal way — from anywhere. This virtual dispensary has the most comprehensive catalog, integrates with EHRs, automates refill reminders, and offers evidence-based resources. It's an always-accessible solution that helps people get better.

SOURCE Fullscript

Related Links

http://fullscript.com/

