Low-Light Imaging Market, 2024 by Technology (CCD, and CMOS), Application (Photography, Monitoring, Inspection & Detection, and Security & Surveillance), Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Automotive)

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Low-Light Imaging Market by Technology (CCD, and CMOS), Application (Photography, Monitoring, Inspection & Detection, and Security & Surveillance), Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Automotive), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The low-light imaging market was valued at USD 9.30 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 18.36 billion by 2024; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.84% from 2019 to 2024.



Increasing penetration of low-light image sensors in smartphones is among the key driving factors for the low-light imaging market. Besides rising demand for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and endoscopic devices and increasing penetration of low-light imaging sensors in these systems are among the other factors having a positive impact on the growth of the low-light imaging market. However, the high manufacturing cost of low light imaging sensors is hindering the growth of the low-light imaging market.

Low-light image sensors can capture images effectively, even in poor lighting conditions. The greater sensitivity of low-light image sensors not only decreases the requirement for additional lighting sources but also reduces power usage and still offers high-quality pictures. In imaging devices, a low-light image sensor is a critical component that increases the light sensitivity of these devices. Besides low-light image sensors, various software solutions are also available in the market that can be used in imaging devices to enhance the picture quality of images captured in low-lighting environments.



The low-light imaging market has been classified on the basis of technologies, applications, verticals, and regions. On the basis of technologies, the low-light imaging market has been segmented into CMOS and CCD. Earlier, CCDs accounted for the largest market share due to their higher resolution and light sensitivity. However, at present, CMOS image sensors are quite popular because of their cost-effectiveness, fast processing speed, and low power consumption. Low-light imaging products find applications in consumer electronics; automotive; medical and life sciences; industrial, commercial, and residential infrastructure; and military & defense verticals to perform several functions such as security, surveillance, monitoring, inspection, and photography.



Sony Corporation (Sony, Japan), Samsung Electronics (Samsung Electronics, South Korea), ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON Semiconductor, US), STMicroelectronics N.V. (STMicroelectronics, Switzerland), and OmniVision Technologies, Inc. (OmniVision Technologies, US) are among the key players operating in the low-light imaging market. Product launches strategy is one of the major strategies adopted by key players to grow in the market from 2017 to 2019.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Penetration Rate of Low-Light Image Sensing Technology in Smartphones

5.2.1.2 Rising Deployment of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

5.2.1.3 Growing Popularity of CMOS Low-Light Image Sensors

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Complex and Expensive Process to Produce Low-Light Imaging Technology-Based Cameras Offering High-Quality Images

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Penetration of CMOS Image Sensors for Endoscopy Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Migrating From CCD to New-Generation CMOS Technology

5.2.4.2 Maintaining Leading Position in Intensely Competitive Market

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Low-Light Imaging Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS)

6.2.1 High Demand for Photography Application Boosting Growth of CMOS Low-Light Imaging Market

6.3 Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)

6.3.1 Advantages of CMOS Over CCD Technology Results in Declining Demand for CCD Technology-Based Low-Light Imaging Devices



7 Low-Light Imaging Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Photography

7.2.1 High Demand From Consumer Electronics Vertical Driving Growth of Low-Light Imaging Market for Photography Applications

7.3 Monitoring, Inspection and Detection

7.3.1 Automotive as Well as Medical and Life Sciences Verticals Dominate Low-Light Imaging Market for Monitoring, Inspection and Detection Applications

7.4 Security and Surveillance

7.4.1 Industrial, Commercial, and Residential Infrastructure is the Largest Demand-Generating Vertical in Low-Light Imaging Market for Security and Surveillance Applications



8 Low-Light Imaging Market, By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Consumer Electronics

8.2.1 Smartphone Segment Dominates Low-Light Imaging Market for Consumer Electronics Vertical

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 Accelerated Adoption of ADAS to Augment Demand for Low-Light Imaging Devices in Coming Years

8.4 Medical and Life Sciences

8.4.1 Medical Devices Such as Endoscopy Equipment and Catheters are Crucial Applications of Low-Light Image Sensors

8.5 Military & Defense

8.5.1 Security and Surveillance Application Dominates Low-Light Imaging Market for Military & Defense Vertical

8.6 Industrial, Commercial, and Residential Infrastructure

8.6.1 Growing Concerns for Security Drives Low-Light Imaging Market Growth



9 Geographic Analysis



Companies Mentioned



AMS

Bae Systems Imaging Solutions

Canon

Corephotonics

Fairchild Imaging

Galaxycore

Gigajot Technology

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Himax Technologies

Light

OmniVision Technologies

ON Semiconductor

Panasonic

Photonis

Pixart Imaging

Pixelplus

Samsung Electronics

Sharp

Sony

STMicroelectronics

Teledyne Technologies

