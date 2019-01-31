Low Profile Additives Market Worth $664 Million by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, January 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new research report "Low Profile Additives Market by Type (PVA, PMMA, Polystyrene, and Others), Application (SMC/BMC, Resin Transfer Molding, Pultrusion, and Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of The World) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Low Profile Additives Market is projected to grow from USD 381 million in 2018 to USD 664 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.8%.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=102838002

Browse in-depth TOC on "Low Profile Additives Market"

63 - Tables

26 - Figures

100 - Pages

View detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/low-profile-additive-market-102838002.html

The increased demand for SMC/BMC in the automotive industry, growth in consumption of composites in electrical & electronics and construction industries and increasing demand for electricity from renewable sources are the major drivers of the Low Profile Additives Market. The increasing demand for composites in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil is also expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The PVA segment is projected to lead the Low Profile Additives Market during the forecast period

Based on type, the PVA segment is projected to lead the Low Profile Additives Market during the forecast period. PVA has outstanding solubility characteristics, good adhesion, good weather resistance, and non-toxic properties which are responsible for its large market share. PVA also enables high productivity with minimized operation cost, which is also driving its demand.

The SMC/BMC application segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the SMC/BMC segment is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Low profile additives are receiving considerable attention as they reduce shrinkage in class A surfaces of automotive components, construction tools, and electrical appliances. The demand for automotive is expected to grow in the near future owing to increased consumer demands, urbanization, new technological innovations, and change in government regulations. This is expected to boost the demand for low profile additives during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR in the Low Profile Additives Market between 2018 and 2023

The Low Profile Additives Market in APAC possesses immense growth potential. The increasing demand for electricity through wind energy, growing demand for automotive, and the growing urbanization and industrialization in the region are expected to fuel the demand for low profile additives during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are some of the key Low Profile Additives Markets in the region.

Some of the key players in the Low Profile Additives Market are Wacker Chemie (Germany), LyondellBasell Industries (Netherlands), Polynt-Reichhold Group (Italy), AOC Aliancys (Italy), and Interplastic Corporation (US). Investment & expansion and agreement were the major growth strategies adopted by the market players between 2015 and 2018 to enhance their regional footprint and meet the growing demand for low profile additives in the emerging economies.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=102838002

Browse Adjacent Markets: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Fiberglass Market by Type (Glass Wool, Direct and Assembled Roving, Yarn, Chopped Strand), Application (Composites, Glass Wool Insulation), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa) - Global Forecast to 2022

GFRG (Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum) Market by Type (Type X, Type C), Application (Interior and Exterior), End User (Residential and Non-Residential), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2023

Fiberglass Pipes Market by Type (GRP, GRE), Fiber (E-Glass, T-glass), Application (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Sewage, Irrigation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/low-profile-additive-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets