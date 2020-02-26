Low Vision Aids Now Available at Louisiana Eye and Laser

ALEXANDRIA, La., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisiana Eye and Laser has always been on the forefront of new technology and techniques to help our patients see more clearly and live a higher-quality life. We are now proud to offer an exciting option for patients with low vision: high-powered magnifiers, which will assist patients who are having difficulty reading, driving, or going about their everyday life.

Vision loss that cannot be corrected by medical or surgical treatments, or with conventional eyeglasses, is classified as low vision. Patients may suffer from low vision due to macular degeneration, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, hypertensive retinopathy, corneal disease, dense cataracts, and more. Even though low vision is not irreversible, it is manageable with special aids and at-home techniques. Dr. Silva Hamade and Dr. Richard Walters, O.D.s with Louisiana Eye and Laser, have blazed the trail to offer low vision aids to patients who otherwise would have to drive two to three hours to obtain them.

"It hurts me to see my patients suffering because they don't know there are better options to help them with low vision," says Dr. Hamade, "Which is why we invested in illuminated magnifiers, stand magnifiers, hand held magnifiers, and pocket magnifiers. Patients are better equipped to go about their daily lives at a very affordable cost."

People who are unsure if they are suffering from low vision or other eye disease should schedule an appointment with their optometrist, who will be able to determine if the vision loss is correctable or requires special aids. While there are some at-home techniques also available, such as reducing glare, increasing contrast, and improving lighting, low vision aids will greatly improve a low vision sufferer's comfort while reading.

Louisiana Eye and Laser has 14 locations across Louisiana, providing complete eye care for children, adults, and seniors. Low vision aids are the latest way we are helping Louisianans live their best life.

