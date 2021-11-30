Low VOC Adhesives Sales to Accelerate at 5% CAGR as Demand for Water-based Adhesives Burgeons

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing preference for eco-friendly alternatives in various sectors such as pulp & paper and transportation industries is expected to propel sales of low VOC adhesives at a 5% CAGR from 2020-2030. As per Fact.MR, consumption will increase in the automotive industry, which is expected to augment growth of the low VOC adhesives market through the assessment period.

Low VOC adhesive compounds are sustainable, eco-friendly, and offer high strength and bonding capabilities. Increasing adoption of hot-melt low VOC adhesives in the consumer goods, packaging, and personal care industries is expected to continue pushing sales in the forthcoming years.

Rapid urbanization in various counties such as India, Brazil, and China is leading to the expansion of the construction and wood industries. Low VOC adhesives are used in the wood industry for the fixture of furniture and other components. This is further fuelling the demand for holt-melt low VOC adhesives.

Consumption of low VOC adhesives in the construction sector is expected to remain high in the forthcoming years. This is due to a myriad of benefits offered by low VOC adhesives, such as high temperature and water resistance, easy accessibility, and high stability. These adhesives also facilitate fast curing in humid environments in new construction projects.

For Critical Insights On This Market, Request For More Info

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5414

Stringent regulations imposed to restrict greenhouse gas emissions is a chief factor driving sales of water-based low VOC adhesives. This has also resulted in growing awareness regarding sustainability in the building & construction sector. Low VOC adhesives are made from recycled, renewable, and biodegradable materials, which in turn is expected to push their sales in the forthcoming years.

"Increasing adoption of low VOC adhesives in the paper & pulp industry for bookbinding and leather binding is expected to drive the market. In addition to this, growing consumption of low VOC adhesives in the food and beverage packaging industry will continue pushing sales through 2030," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on technology, sales of water-based low VOC adhesives are expected to continue gaining traction through 2030.

In terms of composition, the polyvinyl acetate segment is poised to dominate the composition category in the forthcoming years.

Applications of low VOC adhesives in the pulp & paper industry are projected to rise at a remarkable rate over the forecast period.

Sales of low VOC adhesives in the U.S. will remain high owing to the presence of robust transportation and automotive industries.

Demand for low VOC adhesives in China is expected to gain momentum due to increasing preference towards eco-friendly alternatives in the industrial sector.

Growth Drivers:

Expansion of the eCommerce industry is spurring demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions, which is expected to fuel sales of low VOC adhesives.

Increasing applications of low VOC adhesives in home décor and textile industries will continue augmenting the growth of the market.

To gain in-depth insights on Low VOC Adhesives Market, request methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5414

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the global low VOC adhesives market are investing in strategic collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their distribution networks and market presence. Apart from this, players are investing in research and development and collaborating with other players to improve their product offerings. For instance:

In September 2021, Henkel collaborated with Weir Minerals, the manufacturer of Linatex, the world's leading brand of premium natural rubber, to develop LINATEX LOCTITE- LINA 88 adhesive range. The new range is solvent-free and zero VOC for rubber lining. The collaboration is aimed at helping both companies enhance sustainability and improve product portfolios.

Key Players in the Low VOC Adhesives Market Include:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Dow

H.B. Fuller

3M Company

Company Bostik

Sika AG

Huntsman International LLC

Ashland

Mapei

Jowat Corporation

Pedilite

LORD Corporation

More Valuable Insights on Low VOC Adhesives Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the low VOC adhesives market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights into the global low VOC adhesives market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Technology:

Water-based

Hot-melt

Reactive

Composition:

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Polyacrylic Ester (PAE)

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE)

End-use:

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Goods

Woodworking

Packaging

Regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Key Questions Covered in Low VOC Adhesives Market Report

The report offers insight into the low VOC adhesives market demand outlook for 2020-2030.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for low VOC adhesives market between 2020 and 2030.

Low VOC adhesives market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Low VOC adhesives market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain –

Construction Adhesive Market- End-user need for heat- and moisture-resistant adhesives, as well as quick-fixing adhesives, continues to fuel construction adhesive demand. The building business has expanded dramatically during the last few decades. Construction adhesive is used by construction businesses for water proofing, repairing leaky roofs, and other uses. Construction adhesive is being used to replace traditional methods of material attaching such as nuts and bolts, wood glue, and contact cement. In addition, rising investment in commercial developments in developing countries has boosted construction adhesive demand.



Adhesives Market- The usage of high-performance adhesives in interior and exterior automotive applications has fueled the expansion of the adhesives market. Adhesives are finding more and more uses in the construction industry, which has aided market growth. The packaging industry's demand has been steadily expanding. Adhesives will be used more in the sector as consumers' preferences for low-cost and flexible packaging solutions shift. The market has seen a significant increase in research and development spending.

Textile Adhesives Market- In developed countries such as the United States, the European Union, and Japan, the textile adhesives industry is projected to alter as demand shifts toward technical fabrics. Due to the availability of low-cost labor and abundant raw materials in Asian countries, a considerable portion of the textile industry is centered in China, South Asia, and South-East Asia. As a result, Asia Pacific accounts for the majority of the demand for textile adhesives. Textile adhesive producers are collaborating with textile product end-users such as automobile and sports product manufacturers to create innovative technologies.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to chemical and materials, technology to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trust us in critical decision making.

MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR – our Unified Intelligence Engine, a revolutionary Market Research Subscription platform with a flexible pricing to suit your needs.





You can access all our chemical and materials research reports by signing up with MarketNgage's Market Research Subscription with FREE credits. MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR – A Fully integrated research solution for seamless single-window access Widest coverage on emerging markets, nascent products, and disruptive technologies.



Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]





SOURCE Fact.MR