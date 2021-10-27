Low Voltage Motors Market to Grow by USD 4.99 Bn |Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast|17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (Process industries, Discrete industries, and HVAC), Type (IE2, IE1, IE3, and IE4), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The rising focus on increasing the energy efficiency of electrical components and equipment is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the low voltage motors market during the forecast period. In addition, manufacturers are focusing on developing low-voltage motors that simplify the requirements of end-users of all regions. However, the emergence of low-cost manufacturers in the low voltage motors market may impede market growth.

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Nidec Corp.

Regal Beloit Corp.

Siemens AG

TECO-Westinghouse

Toshiba Corp.

WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA

Wolong ELectric Group

Low Voltage Motors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.81% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.54 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Nidec Corp., Regal Beloit Corp., Siemens AG, TECO-Westinghouse, Toshiba Corp., WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA, and Wolong ELectric Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

