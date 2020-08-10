Lower Downtown Denver's McGregor Square Project Retains High Buyer Interest

DENVER, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As McGregor Square Residences continue to sell ahead of construction completion, the desire for buyers to live in downtown Denver remains strong. At 75 percent construction completion, 60 percent of McGregor Square Residences have already sold, bucking rumors of a national trend of homebuyers moving to suburban neighborhoods.

"Residences have amazing balconies and terraces, restaurants have generous outdoor seating and the plaza provides an active 30,000 square-foot outdoor space for residents to safely enjoy gathering," says Kentwood Real Estate Broker Associate Dee Chirafisi.

McGregor Square, located across the street from Coors Field, is one full city block-sized architectural marvel designed by Stantec. Comprised of three towers, residential, hotel, and office space, McGregor Square's purpose is to provide the central downtown Denver location with open entertainment spaces, restaurants, and retail stores to enjoy before and after Rockies games. The towers are connected by a sky bridge where residents and hotel guests can share in amenities like an indoor dog park and a members-only bar located on the second floor.

McGregor Square's 103 residences are just steps from Denver's top restaurants and entertainment venues, and is centrally located near the RiNo Art District, Denver's outdoor 16th Street Mall, Union Station, and so much more. The sizes of the residences range from luxurious studios, one and two-bedroom condominiums.

McGregor Square is located at 1660 17th Street #100. Kentwood Real Estate Broker Associates Dee Chirafisi, Kevin Garrett and Matt McNeill are the real estate agents representing McGregor Square.

To learn more about Kentwood Real Estate, visit www.Kentwood.com.

About Kentwood Real Estate

At Kentwood Real Estate we believe in community. That we accomplish more together. That deep roots matter. We inspire people to imagine the next steps in their life journey. Our brokers are the highest producing, most knowledgeable, caring, and experienced brokers in the country who offer a quality customer service experience. The exclusive affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway's HomeServices of America in Colorado, Kentwood Real Estate produces more sales volume per agent than 99 percent of all real estate companies in the U.S.

SOURCE Kentwood Real Estate