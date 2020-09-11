Lower Gwynedd Township Police Department Selects The BIOPROTECTUs™ System To Disinfect & Protect Department And Township Facilities And Vehicles

SPRING HOUSE, Pa., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lower Gwynedd Township Police Department located in Spring House, Pennsylvania and led by Chief of Police Paul Kenny, announced the recent facility treatment with the BIOPROTECTUs™ System by ViaClean Technologies to disinfect and protect its department and township facilities and vehicles. The announcement was made this week by Chief Kenny of Lower Gwynedd Township Police Department.

"The Lower Gwynedd Township Police Department, including our officers and administration, are committed to safeguarding and protecting the community during this critical time, under the leadership of Chief of Police Paul Kenny," said Lieutenant Michael Gargan of Lower Gwynedd Township Police Department. "Chief Kenny has always made the safety of his citizens and officers his number one priority, and we're pleased to have treated our department and township facilities and vehicles with the BIOPROTECTUs™ System to ensure long-term protection."

"After completing treatment of the BIOPROTECTUs™ System to over 10,000 sq. ft. of space, including our township municipal building and the police department, as well as six police vehicles and 12 township work vehicles, our Department and community feels a lot safer and protected, especially those who are coming in to work each day," said Chief of Police Paul Kenny. "We are extremely grateful for the services provided by ViaClean Technologies to safeguard our citizens, officers and administration during this difficult time. Both myself and the Township Manager Craig McAnally are resting easier knowing that the BIOTEC PRO and the BIOPROTECTUs™ System has been applied in our work areas allowing us to add one more layer of protection for our employees and keep our building functioning during the Covid-19 outbreak", said Chief Kenny.

The BIOPROTECTUs™ System by ViaClean Technologies, encompasses an array of patented, registered technologies that disinfect surfaces and spaces as well as provide long-term antimicrobial protection. An essential component in the BIOPROTECTUs™ System is BIOPROTECT™ (https://bioprotect.us/); a groundbreaking, water-based antimicrobial product that when applied to both porous and non-porous surfaces, creates a highly durable protective shield that provides long-term (up to 90 days) antimicrobial protection that inhibits the growth of odor and stain causing bacteria, mold, mildew and fungi.

"We're pleased to have treated the Lower Gwynedd Township Police Department and Township's facilities and vehicles with the BIOPROTECTUs™ System," said Jim Young, Founder and Executive Chairman of ViaClean Technologies. "It is crucial to protect the community and the officers and employees that serve the citizens of Lower Gwynedd, Montgomery County and the Delaware Valley region. The services these officers and community employees provide is so important to the residents of Lower Gwynedd and it was crucial to disinfect and protect the facilities.

For more information on Lower Gwynedd Township Police Department, please visit www.lowergwynedd.org/departments-services/police-department.aspx. For more information on ViaClean Technologies and The BIOPROTECT Us™ System, please visit www.bioprotect.us.

About Lower Gwynedd Township Police Department

The Lower Gwynedd Township Police Department is located in Spring House, Pennsylvania. Led by Chief of Police Paul Kenny, the Department's officers perform specialized functions within the police department and work with Montgomery County Task Forces. Some of these specialties include crime prevention officers, juvenile intervention programs, S. W. A. T. (Special Weapons And Tactics) and Internet Crimes Against Children; all of which contribute to the safety and welfare of the citizens of Lower Gwynedd, Montgomery County and the Delaware Valley region. Officers regularly attend many hours of mandatory in-service and specialized training in order to provide the highest level of service to the community.

About ViaClean Technologies

ViaClean Technologies LLC, a biotech company, develops, manufactures and markets groundbreaking, innovative and environmentally responsible solutions that protect surfaces by disinfecting and safeguarding both interior and exterior physical surfaces from microbial contaminants (algae, bacteria, fungi and mold). ViaClean Technologies' pioneering and proprietary technologies, products and services provide antibacterial, antimicrobial, disinfectant and advanced odor control solutions for commercial, institutional and consumer use. ViaClean's BIOPROTECTUs™ System products include BIOPROTECT™ for textiles, plastics and metal goods ViaClean is headquartered in Philadelphia with a satellite office in New York. For more information, visit the ViaClean website (www.bioprotect.us).

SOURCE Lower Gwynedd Township Police Department