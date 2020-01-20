Lower Westchester's First Kundalini Yoga & Meditation Studio, the Pallas, Announces Grand Opening

DOBBS FERRY, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pallas Kundalini Yoga & Meditation today announced its Grand Opening will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 12 - 2 p.m. Owner and lead teacher Shakti Sita Kaur will be joined by the Rivertown's Chamber of Commerce and Village of Dobbs Ferry Mayor Vincent Rossillo at the studio's storefront on 77 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry, NY for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 12 p.m. immediately followed by a special yoga and meditation class.

The Pallas Kundalini Yoga & Meditation Studio

This particular style of yoga, Kundalini as taught by Yogi Bhajan, is designed for the modern householder and unlike other styles, it works on all 10 of your energetic bodies, bringing you into complete physical, mental, and spiritual balance. In each class, you can expect to experience yoga Kriyas, pranayama, mantra, and meditation.

"Kundalini yoga and meditation is the most effective and sophisticated way that I've found to help meet the pressures of our increasingly complex, ever-changing lives," explains Shakti Sita Kaur. "I'm so grateful to offer the first dedicated space to practice this once-secret yogic technology right here in the Lower Westchester area."

ABOUT THE PALLAS

The Pallas is the first Kundalini yoga and meditation studio in lower Westchester County, New York, located at 77 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry. It is a meditative sound sanctuary that mirrors your own infinite well of peace and exaltation. Our mission is to create a network of intentional consciousness to support our individual and collective soul growth. Learn more and book a class at http://thepallas.com

