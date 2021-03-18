Lower your Stress and Transform your Experience with an Eight-Week Course for Navigating the College Process

CLEVELAND, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Teen Media introduces Destination→College, a comprehensive eight-week course for parents to guide their student through the increasingly complex college process.

All participants can access upcoming and previously recorded content. Week One (March 9) featured Jeff Selingo and Kedra Ishop, Ph.D. discussing how families can face this time with calm and confidence. Alison Tate and Sydney Montgomery offer tips for finding the "right fit" college (March 16).

Whitney Fleming, mother of high school sophomores, enthusiastically endorses the program. "The entire college admissions process seemed incredibly intimidating, and I wondered if my two solid students could even get into a 'good' college. The first five minutes of Destination-College put me immediately at ease and flipped my mindset."

What: Eight live sessions with experts. Topics include building the list, managing the search process, standardized testing, financial fit, financial aid, acing the application, life skills, and behind-the-scenes admissions selection process.

Who: The panel of premier experts in higher education includes: Jeff Selingo, author of Who Gets in and Why; Julie Lythcott-Haims, author of Your Turn; Wendy Mogel, Ph.D., psychologist and best-selling author; Jon Boeckenstedt, Vice Provost at Oregon State University; Akil Bello, Senior Director at FairTest; Kedra Ishop, VP for Enrollment Management at USC; Jeff Levy, independent college consultant; Allison Tate, independent college consultant; Belinda Wilkerson, founder of Steps to the Future; Nancy Dunn, advisor at College Now.

Why: With Covid impacting college admissions, YTM wants families to access timely information delivered by leading experts who understand the system. "We know how daunting this can feel for families. Our mission is to help parents and students feel educated and empowered, especially during so much uncertainty," says YTM Founder Susan Borison. "That's why we developed this comprehensive and accessible series. We made participation affordable so families can have their questions answered." (Scholarships available)

When: Tuesday 7:30 pm ET March 9 – April 27

How: Registration required. All sessions on Zoom.

Cost: $49 for eight sessions (access to recordings and other resources).

Contact: Susan Borison, EIC, YTM: (216) 533-1512

About Your Teen Media

Your Teen Media, offering award-winning resources to parents of teenagers since 2007, including website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest; five-star podcast and online courses. YTM—providing high-quality advice and empathy for parents of teens.

