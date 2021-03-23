Lowering the Cost of Higher Education: American University, Tulane University, University of Pittsburgh, University of Tennessee and Strategic Education, Inc. Partner with Noodle for American Council of Education (ACE) 2021 Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodle , a leading online higher education network, is collaborating with long-time partners American University, Tulane University, the University of Pittsburgh, the University of Tennessee / Knoxville, and Strategic Education, Inc., at a live partner session and virtual roundtable panel at the American Council of Education's 2021 Annual Meeting on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Both events explore how to make higher education more accessible, affordable and available at a time when college costs have skyrocketed 25% over the past decade, according to a recent CNBC report .

On Wednesday, March 24 at 2:00-2:45 PM (EST), Katzman and University of Tennessee / Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman explore new trends and strategies in online learning which UT/Knoxville and Noodle are engaging to meet the State of Tennessee's Drive to 55 initiative to provide 55% percent of Tennesseans with a college degree or certificate by the year 2025. The historic Noodle / UT/Knoxville partnership will eventually have 10 online degree programs.

On Wednesday, March 24, from 3:55-4:40 PM (EST), Noodle's executive team, including President / COO Keri Hoyt, Chief Program Officer Stephen Green, and Chief Strategy Officer Lee Bradshaw engage representatives of American University, Tulane University, University of Pittsburgh and Strategic Education, Inc., in a Roundtable on "Driving Down the Cost of Higher Education" which will have three breakout rooms:





"Partnering with Employers to Drive Down Marketing & Recruitment Costs" - Moderator Keri Hoyt , Terry McDonough , President, Strategic Education, Inc.



, , President, Strategic Education, Inc. "Strategies to Reduce the Cost of Higher Education" - Moderator Stephen Green ; Dr. Alicia Battle , Associate Dean, Online Programs, Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine (SPHTM); Julie Sara Boyd , Assistant. Dean, Academic Administration, American University ; Sherri Hughes , Assistant Vice President Leadership, ACE.



; Dr. , Associate Dean, Online Programs, (SPHTM); , Assistant. Dean, Academic Administration, ; , Assistant Vice President Leadership, ACE. "Trust Matters: Creating a Partnership of Transparency, Candor and Reliance" - Moderator Lee Bradshaw ; Dean Anthony Delitto , University of Pittsburgh , School of Health & Rehabilitation Sciences (SHRS); Debora L Miller, Vice Dean, University of Pittsburgh School of Health & Rehabilitation Sciences (SHRS).

"Today's employees want to continue to learn, and employers are providing education benefits in return to retain and attract a motivated and skilled workforce," says Noodle President / COO Keri Hoyt. "The Noodle Network builds a pathway that makes excellent degree and non-degree programs from leading universities accessible, available and affordable to employers and their employees."

"Our partnerships with American University, Tulane University, and the American Council on Education have enabled us to learn and grow together as we collectively address the critical issues of student affordability and access," says Noodle Chief Program Officer Stephen Green. "I am honored to take part in the discussion with forward thinking leaders from all three institutions."

"I'm proud to share the digital stage with our partners at Pitt's School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences (SHRS)," says Noodle Chief Strategy Officer Lee Bradshaw. "We've created something very special between SHRS and Noodle, and the results of this partnership are nothing short of amazing."

