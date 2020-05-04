Lowe's Recognizes Associates' Hard Work With Second $80 Million Special Payment, Increases Company Commitment To $250 Million For Pandemic Relief

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As coronavirus continues to affect how we live and work, Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) today announced several changes to further support our associates and customers, including a second $80 million special payment to hourly associates and the requirement that all Lowe's associates wear a face mask when working in our stores or at customers' homes.

"The changes we've announced today underscore our commitment to associates and our recognition of their unwavering support for our customers and communities," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's CEO and president. "We know how hard associates are working to help us keep our promise to communities that we will be here for them during difficult times. We also remain steadfast in our pledge to continue to evaluate and adjust our operations to meet the evolving guidelines from the CDC and local officials around customer and associate safety."

In recognition of our associates' dedicated efforts and to assist with unplanned expenses and hardships, we are making another $80 million special payment to all of our hourly associates in May, matching the payment we made in March. All full-time hourly associates will receive a payment of $300, and all part-time and seasonal associates will receive $150, increasing Lowe's total commitment to our associates and communities to $250 million. We will also continue to offer paid time off for qualified associates and telemedicine benefits for all full-time, part-time and seasonal hourly associates and their families even if they are not enrolled in Lowe's medical benefits plan.

Also, effective today, Lowe's will require all associates to wear a face mask or approved face covering while working in a Lowe's store or at a customer's home. We continue to make masks and gloves available to all associates. We will also continue a number of practices we implemented over the past several weeks. Using a mobile app, Lowe's store managers will continue monitoring store occupancy, and limit customer traffic when necessary to help enforce social distancing. Lowe's stores have also changed layouts to allow for more space in aisles as well as installed plexiglass protective shields at all point of sale to protect cashiers and customers. Additionally, Lowe's offers curbside pick-up and at-home delivery options for online purchases nationwide.

For more information about Lowe's ongoing support of associates, customers and communities during the pandemic, visit newsroom.lowes.com.

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lowes.com

