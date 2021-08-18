Lowe's Reports Second Quarter 2021 Sales and Earnings Results

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today reported net earnings of $3.0 billion and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.25 for the quarter ended July 30, 2021 compared to net earnings of $2.8 billion and diluted EPS of $3.74 in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding charges in the prior-year period related to the strategic review of certain operations, second quarter diluted EPS of $4.25 increased 13% from adjusted diluted EPS of $3.75 in the second quarter of 20201.

Total sales for the second quarter were $27.6 billion compared to $27.3 billion in the second quarter of 2020, and comparable sales decreased 1.6%. Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business decreased 2.2% for the second quarter.

For the sixth consecutive quarter, 100% of Lowe's stores earned a Winning Together profit-sharing bonus, resulting in an expected total payout of $91 million to front-line hourly associates. This payment is $20 million above the target level.

"Our strong results this quarter demonstrate that our Total Home strategy is working, with U.S. sales comps up 32% on a two-year basis. In the quarter, we drove 21% growth in Pro, 10% growth in Installation Services and strong comps across Décor product categories. On Lowes.com, sales grew 7% on top of 135% growth last year. We also delivered significant operating margin expansion through our disciplined focus on driving productivity across the company," commented Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's chairman, president and CEO. "I would like to thank our front-line associates for their continued dedication to serving our customers and supporting safety in our stores. Looking forward, I am confident in the positive outlook for our industry, and our ability to drive operating margin expansion and market share gains."

Capital Allocation

The Company continues to leverage its disciplined capital allocation program to deliver long-term, sustainable shareholder value. During the quarter, the Company repurchased 16.4 million shares for $3.1 billion and paid $430 million in dividends.

As of July 30, 2021, Lowe's operated 1,973 home improvement and hardware stores in the United States and Canada representing 208 million square feet of retail selling space, and it serviced approximately 230 dealer-owned stores.

Lowe's Business Outlook

The Company delivered very strong financial results in the first half of 2021, with strong sales trends continuing into August. While the business environment remains uncertain, the Company is raising its outlook for the operating results of Full Year Fiscal 2021.

Full Year 2021 Financial Outlook (comparisons to full year 2020)

Revenue of approximately $92 billion , representing approximately 30% comparable sales growth on a two-year basis.

, representing approximately 30% comparable sales growth on a two-year basis. Gross margin rate up slightly, compared to prior year.

Operating income as a percentage of sales (operating margin) of 12.2%.

Share repurchase of a minimum of $9 billion .

For Fiscal 2021, the Company expects capital expenditures of approximately $2 billion.

A conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 operating results is scheduled for today, Wednesday, August 18, at 9:00 am ET. The conference call will be available by webcast and can be accessed by visiting Lowe's website at ir.lowes.com and clicking on Lowe's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Webcast. Supplemental slides will be available approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. A replay of the call will be archived at ir.lowes.com.

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "desire", "project", "estimate", "intend", "will", "should", "could", "would", "may", "strategy", "potential", "opportunity", "outlook", "scenario", "guidance", and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve, among other things, expectations, projections, and assumptions about future financial and operating results, objectives, business outlook, priorities, sales growth, shareholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, the housing market, the home improvement industry, demand for products and services, share repurchases, Lowe's strategic initiatives, including those relating to acquisitions and dispositions and the impact of such transactions on our strategic and operational plans and financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties and we can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

A wide variety of potential risks, uncertainties, and other factors could materially affect our ability to achieve the results either expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, changes in general economic conditions, such as the rate of unemployment, interest rate and currency fluctuations, fuel and other energy costs, slower growth in personal income, changes in consumer spending, changes in the rate of housing turnover, the availability of consumer credit and of mortgage financing, changes in commodity prices, trade policy changes or additional tariffs, outbreaks of public health crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, availability and cost of goods from suppliers, and other factors that can negatively affect our customers.

Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties, risks and potential events including, but not limited to, those described in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be updated from time to time in Item 1A in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other subsequent filings with the SEC. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements other than as required by law.

1 Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation" section of this release for additional information as well as reconciliations between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Current and Retained Earnings/Accumulated Deficit (Unaudited) In Millions, Except Per Share and Percentage Data



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 30, 2021

July 31, 2020

July 30, 2021

July 31, 2020 Current Earnings Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales Net sales $ 27,570



100.00



$ 27,302



100.00



$ 51,993



100.00



$ 46,977



100.00

Cost of sales 18,258



66.22



17,998



65.92



34,551



66.45



31,161



66.33

Gross margin 9,312



33.78



9,304



34.08



17,442



33.55



15,816



33.67

Expenses:





























Selling, general and administrative 4,693



17.02



5,020



18.39



9,187



17.67



9,215



19.62

Depreciation and amortization 409



1.49



327



1.20



800



1.54



653



1.39

Operating income 4,210



15.27



3,957



14.49



7,455



14.34



5,948



12.66

Interest – net 216



0.78



219



0.80



427



0.82



423



0.90

Pre-tax earnings 3,994



14.49



3,738



13.69



7,028



13.52



5,525



11.76

Income tax provision 976



3.54



910



3.33



1,688



3.25



1,360



2.89

Net earnings $ 3,018



10.95



$ 2,828



10.36



$ 5,340



10.27



$ 4,165



8.87

































































Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 705







752







711







754





Basic earnings per common share (1) $ 4.27







$ 3.74







$ 7.48







$ 5.50





Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 707







753







713







755





Diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 4.25







$ 3.74







$ 7.46







$ 5.50





Cash dividends per share $ 0.80







$ 0.55







$ 1.40







$ 1.10





































Retained Earnings/(Accumulated Deficit)















Balance at beginning of period $ 98







$ 1,722







$ 1,117







$ 1,727





Net earnings 3,018







2,828







5,340







4,165





Cash dividends declared (563)







(416)







(993)







(831)





Share repurchases (3,013)







—







(5,924)







(927)





Balance at end of period $ (460)







$ 4,134







$ (460)







$ 4,134







































(1) Under the two-class method, earnings per share is calculated using net earnings allocable to common shares, which is derived by reducing net earnings by the earnings allocable to participating securities. Net earnings allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation were $3,007 million for the three months ended July 30, 2021, and $2,816 million for the three months ended July 31, 2020. Net earnings allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation were $5,318 million for the six months ended July 30, 2021, and $4,149 million for the six months ended July 31, 2020.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) In Millions, Except Percentage Data



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 30, 2021

July 31, 2020

July 30, 2021

July 31, 2020

Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales Net earnings $ 3,018



10.95



$ 2,828



10.36



$ 5,340



10.27



$ 4,165



8.87

Foreign currency translation adjustments – net of tax (44)



(0.17)



114



0.41



58



0.11



(45)



(0.10)

Cash flow hedges – net of tax (9)



(0.03)



(5)



(0.02)



15



0.03



(108)



(0.23)

Other (1)



—



(1)



—



(2)



—



4



0.01

Other comprehensive (loss)/income (54)



(0.20)



108



0.39



71



0.14



(149)



(0.32)

Comprehensive income $ 2,964



10.75



$ 2,936



10.75



$ 5,411



10.41



$ 4,016



8.55



































Lowe's Companies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) In Millions, Except Par Value Data



















July 30, 2021

July 31, 2020

January 29, 2021 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,835



$ 11,641



$ 4,690

Short-term investments

1,420



1,085



506

Merchandise inventory – net

17,322



13,831



16,193

Other current assets

1,506



1,160



937

Total current assets

25,083



27,717



22,326

Property, less accumulated depreciation (1)

19,031



18,734



19,155

Operating lease right-of-use assets

3,820



3,798



3,832

Long-term investments

225



326



200

Deferred income taxes – net

221



267



340

Other assets (1)

1,024



921



882

Total assets

$ 49,404



$ 51,763



$ 46,735















Liabilities and shareholders' (deficit)/equity











Current liabilities:











Short-term borrowings

$ 1,000



$ 1,000



$ —

Current maturities of long-term debt

1,344



609



1,112

Current operating lease liabilities

557



520



541

Accounts payable

12,011



12,916



10,884

Accrued compensation and employee benefits

1,331



1,139



1,350

Deferred revenue

2,041



1,715



1,608

Other current liabilities

3,380



3,471



3,235

Total current liabilities

21,664



21,370



18,730

Long-term debt, excluding current maturities

21,967



20,197



20,668

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

3,841



3,859



3,890

Deferred revenue – extended protection plans

1,097



981



1,019

Other liabilities

1,010



1,000



991

Total liabilities

49,579



47,407



45,298















Shareholders' (deficit)/equity:











Preferred stock, $5 par value: Authorized – 5.0 million shares; Issued and outstanding – none

—



—



—

Common stock, $0.50 par value: Authorized – 5.6 billion shares; Issued and outstanding – 699 million, 756 million, and 731 million shares, respectively

350



378



366

Capital in excess of par value

—



129



90

(Accumulated deficit)/retained earnings

(460)



4,134



1,117

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(65)



(285)



(136)

Total shareholders' (deficit)/equity

(175)



4,356



1,437

Total liabilities and shareholders' (deficit)/equity

$ 49,404



$ 51,763



$ 46,735

















(1) Effective for the year ending January 29, 2021, excess property amounts previously reported in other assets were reclassified to property, less accumulated depreciation. The consolidated balance sheet as of July 31, 2020, has been revised to conform with current presentation.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) In Millions



Six Months Ended

July 30, 2021

July 31, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net earnings $ 5,340



$ 4,165

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 907



747

Noncash lease expense 252



234

Deferred income taxes 110



(14)

Loss on property and other assets – net 1



80

Share-based payment expense 115



64

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Merchandise inventory – net (1,096)



(674)

Other operating assets (203)



66

Accounts payable 1,115



5,259

Deferred revenue 511



583

Other operating liabilities (139)



1,242

Net cash provided by operating activities 6,913



11,752









Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of investments (1,635)



(1,132)

Proceeds from sale/maturity of investments 692



260

Capital expenditures (846)



(710)

Proceeds from sale of property and other long-term assets 78



46

Other – net (134)



(24)

Net cash used in investing activities (1,845)



(1,560)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Net change in commercial paper —



(941)

Net proceeds from issuance of debt 2,988



3,961

Repayment of debt (568)



(568)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under share-based payment plans 63



83

Cash dividend payments (870)



(836)

Repurchases of common stock (6,174)



(966)

Other – net (366)



(4)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (4,927)



729









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 4



4









Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 145



10,925

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 4,690



716

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 4,835



$ 11,641











Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation (Unaudited)

To provide additional transparency, the Company has presented the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted diluted earnings per share for the three months ended July 31, 2020. This measure excludes the impact of a discrete item, further described below, not contemplated in Lowe's Business Outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 to assist analysts and investors in understanding operational performance for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Fiscal 2020 Impacts

During fiscal 2020, the Company recognized financial impacts from the following discrete item, not contemplated in the Company's Business Outlook for the second quarter:

Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company began a strategic review of its Canadian operations, and in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company announced additional actions to improve future performance and profitability of its Canadian operations. As a result of this review and related actions, in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company recognized $10 million of pre-tax operating costs related to inventory write-downs and other closing costs ( Canada restructuring).

Adjusted diluted earnings per share should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful indicator of, the Company's diluted earnings per share as prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company's methods of determining non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the method used by other companies and may not be comparable.

Detailed reconciliations between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results are shown below and available on the Company's website at ir.lowes.com.



Three Months Ended

(Unaudited)

July 31, 2020 (in millions, except per share data) Pre-Tax

Earnings

Tax

Net

Earnings Diluted earnings per share, as reported







$ 3.74

Non-GAAP adjustments – per share impacts









Canada restructuring 0.01



—



0.01

Adjusted diluted earnings per share







$ 3.75























