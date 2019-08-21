Lowe's Reports Second Quarter Sales And Earnings Results

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today reported net earnings of $1.7 billion and diluted earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter ended Aug. 2, 2019, compared to net earnings of $1.5 billion and diluted earnings per share of $1.86 in the second quarter of 2018.

Excluding $14 million of pre-tax operating losses associated with the wind-down of the Company's Mexico retail operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share1 increased 3.9 percent to $2.15 from adjusted diluted earnings per share1 of $2.07 in the second quarter of 2018.

Sales for the second quarter increased 0.5 percent to $21.0 billion from $20.9 billion in the second quarter of 2018, and comparable sales increased 2.3 percent. Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business increased 3.2 percent.

"We capitalized on spring demand, strong holiday event execution and growth in Paint and our Pro business to deliver strong second quarter results. Despite lumber deflation and difficult weather, we are pleased that we delivered positive comparable sales in all 15 geographic regions of the U.S. This is a reflection of a solid macroeconomic backdrop and continued momentum executing our retail fundamentals framework," commented Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO.

"Our transformation is ongoing, and our future is bright. We are confident that we are on the right path to capitalize on solid demand in a healthy home improvement market and generate long-term profitable growth. I would like to thank our associates for their hard work and continued commitment to serving customers," added Ellison.

Delivering on its commitment to return excess cash to shareholders, the company repurchased $1.96 billion of stock under its share repurchase program and paid $382 million in dividends in the second quarter.

As of Aug. 2, 2019, Lowe's operated 2,003 home improvement and hardware stores in the United States and Canada representing 208.8 million square feet of retail selling space. Lowe's is actively hiring full- and part-time associates at its corporate locations, stores and distribution centers, and has filled more than 14,000 positions since July 1.

1 Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation" section of this release for additional information as well as reconciliations between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results.

Lowe's Business Outlook

Fiscal Year 2019 (comparisons to fiscal year 2018)

Total sales are expected to increase approximately 2 percent.

Comparable sales are expected to increase approximately 3 percent.

Operating income as a percentage of sales (operating margin) is expected to increase 310 to 340 basis points.

Adjusted operating income as a percentage of sales (adjusted operating margin) is expected to increase 20 to 50 basis points.

The effective income tax rate is expected to be approximately 24%.

The target leverage ratio is 2.75x, therefore the company expects to repurchase approximately $4 billion of stock.

of stock. Diluted earnings per share of $5.54 to $5.74 are expected for the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2020 .

to are expected for the fiscal year ending . Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 of $5.45 to $5.65 are expected for the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2020 .

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "desire", "project", "estimate", "intend", "will", "should", "could", "would", "may", "strategy", "potential", "opportunity" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, Lowe's plans, objectives, business outlook, priorities, expectations and intentions, expectations for sales growth, comparable sales, earnings and performance, shareholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, the housing market, the home improvement industry, demand for services, share repurchases, Lowe's strategic initiatives, including those relating to acquisitions and dispositions by Lowe's and the expected impact of such transactions on our strategic and operational plans and financial results, and any statement of an assumption underlying any of the foregoing and other statements that are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations, opinions, projections and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and we can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

A wide variety of potential risks, uncertainties and other factors could materially affect our ability to achieve the results either expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, changes in general economic conditions, such as the rate of unemployment, interest rate and currency fluctuations, fuel and other energy costs, slower growth in personal income, changes in consumer spending, changes in the rate of housing turnover, the availability of consumer credit and of mortgage financing, inflation or deflation of commodity prices, recently enacted or proposed tariffs, disruptions caused by our recent management and key personnel changes, and other factors that can negatively affect our customers, as well as our ability to: (i) respond to adverse trends in the housing industry, a reduced rate of growth in household formation, and slower rates of growth in housing renovation and repair activity, as well as uneven recovery in commercial building activity; (ii) secure, develop, and otherwise implement new technologies and processes necessary to realize the benefits of our strategic initiatives focused on omni-channel sales and marketing presence and enhance our efficiency, and otherwise successfully execute on our strategy and implement our strategic initiatives, including acquisitions, dispositions and the closing of certain stores and facilities; (iii) attract, train, and retain highly-qualified associates; (iv) manage our business effectively as we adapt our operating model to meet the changing expectations of our customers; (v) maintain, improve, upgrade and protect our critical information systems from system outages, data security breaches, ransomware and other cyber threats; (vi) respond to fluctuations in the prices and availability of services, supplies, and products; (vii) respond to the growth and impact of competition; (viii) address changes in existing or new laws or regulations that affect consumer credit, employment/labor, trade, product safety, transportation/logistics, energy costs, health care, tax, environmental issues or privacy and data protection; (ix) positively and effectively manage our public image and reputation and respond appropriately to unanticipated failures to maintain a high level of product and service quality that could result in a negative impact on customer confidence and adversely affect sales; and (x) effectively manage our relationships with selected suppliers of brand name products and key vendors and service providers, including third party installers. In addition, we could experience impairment losses and other charges if either the actual results of our operating stores are not consistent with the assumptions and judgments we have made in estimating future cash flows and determining asset fair values, or we are required to reduce the carrying amount of our investment in certain unconsolidated entities. With respect to acquisitions and dispositions, potential risks include the effect of such transactions on Lowe's and the target company's or operating business's strategic relationships, operating results and businesses generally; our ability to integrate or divest personnel, labor models, financial, IT and other systems successfully; disruption of our ongoing business and distraction of management; hiring additional management and other critical personnel; increasing or decreasing the scope, geographic diversity and complexity of our operations; significant integration or disposition costs or unknown liabilities; and failure to realize the expected benefits of the transaction. For more information about these and other risks and uncertainties that we are exposed to, you should read the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates" included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and the description of material changes thereto, if any, included in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or subsequent filings with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. The foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. All such forward-looking statements are based upon data available as of the date of this release or other specified date and speak only as of such date. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf about any of the matters covered in this release are qualified by these cautionary statements and in the "Risk Factors" included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the description of material changes thereto, if any, included in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or subsequent filings with the SEC. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, change in circumstances, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2018 sales of $71.3 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Founded in 1946 and based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Current and Retained Earnings (Unaudited)

In Millions, Except Per Share and Percentage Data



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

August 2, 2019

August 3, 2018

August 2, 2019

August 3, 2018 Current Earnings Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales Net sales $ 20,992



100.00



$ 20,888



100.00



$ 38,733



100.00



$ 38,247



100.00

Cost of sales 14,252



67.89



14,003



67.04



26,412



68.19



25,615



66.97

Gross margin 6,740



32.11



6,885



32.96



12,321



31.81



12,632



33.03

Expenses:





























Selling, general and administrative 4,048



19.29



4,386



20.99



7,909



20.42



8,319



21.75

Depreciation and amortization 311



1.48



336



1.61



614



1.58



685



1.79

Operating income 2,381



11.34



2,163



10.36



3,798



9.81



3,628



9.49

Interest - net 169



0.80



153



0.74



331



0.86



313



0.82

Pre-tax earnings 2,212



10.54



2,010



9.62



3,467



8.95



3,315



8.67

Income tax provision 536



2.56



490



2.34



745



1.92



806



2.11

Net earnings $ 1,676



7.98



$ 1,520



7.28



$ 2,722



7.03



$ 2,509



6.56

































































Weighted average common shares outstanding

- basic 781







813







788







819





Basic earnings per common share (1) $ 2.14







$ 1.86







$ 3.44







$ 3.05





Weighted average common shares outstanding

- diluted 781







814







789







820





Diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 2.14







$ 1.86







$ 3.44







$ 3.05





Cash dividends per share $ 0.55







$ 0.48







$ 1.03







$ 0.89





































Retained Earnings





























Balance at beginning of period $ 3,095







$ 5,405







$ 3,452







$ 5,425





Cumulative effect of accounting change —







—







(263)







33





Net earnings 1,676







1,520







2,722







2,509





Cash dividends declared (428)







(390)







(810)







(728)





Share repurchases (1,904)







(1,018)







(2,662)







(1,722)





Balance at end of period $ 2,439







$ 5,517







$ 2,439







$ 5,517























































































(1) Under the two-class method, earnings per share is calculated using net earnings allocable to common shares, which is derived by reducing net earnings by the earnings allocable to participating securities. Net earnings allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation were $1,670 million for the three months ended August 2, 2019 and $1,515 million for the three months ended August 3, 2018. Net earnings allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation were $2,713 million for the six months ended August 2, 2019 and $2,500 million for the six months ended August 3, 2018.

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

In Millions, Except Percentage Data



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

August 2, 2019

August 3, 2018

August 2, 2019

August 3, 2018

Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales Net earnings $ 1,676



7.98



$ 1,520



7.28



$ 2,722



7.03



$ 2,509



6.56

Foreign currency translation adjustments -

net of tax 69



0.33



(70)



(0.34)



36



0.09



(154)



(0.40)

Other comprehensive income/(loss) 69



0.33



(70)



(0.34)



22



0.05



(154)



(0.40)

Comprehensive income $ 1,745



8.31



$ 1,450



6.94



$ 2,744



7.08



$ 2,355



6.16



































Lowe's Companies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets In Millions, Except Par Value Data





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)









August 2, 2019

August 3, 2018

February 1, 2019 Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents



$ 1,796



$ 2,251



$ 511

Short-term investments



275



391



218

Merchandise inventory - net



13,730



11,885



12,561

Other current assets



995



956



938

Total current assets



16,796



15,483



14,228

Property, less accumulated depreciation



18,203



19,172



18,432

Operating lease right-of-use assets



3,967



—



—

Long-term investments



179



87



256

Deferred income taxes - net



512



249



294

Goodwill



303



1,271



303

Other assets



735



843



995

Total assets



$ 40,695



$ 37,105



$ 34,508

















Liabilities and shareholders' equity













Current liabilities:













Short-term borrowings



$ —



$ —



$ 722

Current maturities of long-term debt



1,009



894



1,110

Current operating lease liabilities



492



—



—

Accounts payable



9,499



8,984



8,279

Accrued compensation and employee benefits



717



671



662

Deferred revenue



1,324



1,449



1,299

Other current liabilities



2,794



2,583



2,425

Total current liabilities



15,835



14,581



14,497

Long-term debt, excluding current maturities



16,538



14,937



14,391

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



4,055



—



—

Deferred revenue - extended protection plans



868



828



827

Other liabilities



759



978



1,149

Total liabilities



38,055



31,324



30,864

















Shareholders' equity:













Preferred stock - $5 par value, none issued



—



—



—

Common stock - $0.50 par value;













Shares issued and outstanding













August 2, 2019 776













August 3, 2018 811













February 1, 2019 801



388



406



401

Capital in excess of par value



—



—



—

Retained earnings



2,439



5,517



3,452

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(187)



(142)



(209)

Total shareholders' equity



2,640



5,781



3,644

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$ 40,695



$ 37,105



$ 34,508



















Lowe's Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) In Millions

Six Months Ended

August 2, 2019

August 3, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net earnings $ 2,722



$ 2,509

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 684



751

Noncash lease expense 228



—

Deferred income taxes (121)



(75)

Loss on property and other assets - net 38



261

Loss on cost method and equity method investments 12



3

Share-based payment expense 51



62

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Merchandise inventory - net (1,153)



(549)

Other operating assets (116)



(140)

Accounts payable 1,202



2,408

Other operating liabilities 36



557

Net cash provided by operating activities 3,583



5,787









Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of investments (245)



(980)

Proceeds from sale/maturity of investments 272



1,012

Capital expenditures (526)



(543)

Proceeds from sale of property and other long-term assets 42



30

Other - net (1)



1

Net cash used in investing activities (458)



(480)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Net change in short-term borrowings (722)



(1,137)

Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 2,972



—

Repayment of long-term debt (629)



(24)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under share-based payment plans 72



50

Cash dividend payments (767)



(678)

Repurchase of common stock (2,770)



(1,846)

Other - net (7)



(2)

Net cash used in financing activities (1,851)



(3,637)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1)



(7)









Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, including cash

classified within current assets held for sale 1,273



1,663

Less: Net decrease in cash classified within current assets

held for sale 12



—

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,285



1,663

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 511



588

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,796



$ 2,251











Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation (Unaudited)

To provide additional transparency, the company has presented the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted earnings per share to exclude the impact of certain discrete items, as further described below, not contemplated in Lowe's original Business Outlook for 2019 to assist the user in understanding performance relative to that Business Outlook.

In addition, as part of its Business Outlook for 2019, the company has provided a comparison to the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted operating margin for fiscal 2018, which excludes the impact of certain discrete items, as further described below, not contemplated in Lowe's original Business Outlook for 2018, to assist the user in further understanding the company's Business Outlook for fiscal 2019 in comparison to fiscal 2018.

The company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's operational performance.

The company previously announced its intention to exit its Mexico retail operations and had planned to sell the operating business. However, in the first quarter of 2019, after an extensive market evaluation, the decision was made to instead sell the assets of the business. During the second quarter, the Company recognized $14 million of pre-tax operating costs for the ongoing wind-down of the Mexico retail operations which were offset by $3 million tax benefit (Mexico adjustments).

During fiscal 2018, the company recognized the following pre-tax charges, not contemplated in the company's original Business Outlook for 2018:

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the company recorded $952 million of goodwill impairment associated with its Canadian operations (Canadian goodwill impairment);





of goodwill impairment associated with its Canadian operations (Canadian goodwill impairment); On August 17, 2018 , the company committed to exit its Orchard Supply Hardware operations. As a result, the company recognized pre-tax charges of $230 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2018 associated with long-lived asset impairments and discontinued projects. During the third quarter of fiscal 2018, the company recognized pre-tax charges of $123 million associated with accelerated depreciation and amortization, severance and lease obligations. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the company recognized additional pre-tax charges of $208 million primarily related to lease obligations. Total pre-tax charges for fiscal year 2018 were $561 million (Orchard Supply Hardware charges);





, the company committed to exit its Orchard Supply Hardware operations. As a result, the company recognized pre-tax charges of during the second quarter of fiscal 2018 associated with long-lived asset impairments and discontinued projects. During the third quarter of fiscal 2018, the company recognized pre-tax charges of associated with accelerated depreciation and amortization, severance and lease obligations. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the company recognized additional pre-tax charges of primarily related to lease obligations. Total pre-tax charges for fiscal year 2018 were (Orchard Supply Hardware charges); On October 31, 2018 , the company committed to close 20 under-performing stores across the U.S. and 31 locations in Canada , including 27 under-performing stores. As a result, the company recognized pre-tax charges of $121 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2018 associated with long-lived asset impairment and severance obligations. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the company recognized additional pre-tax charges of $150 million , primarily associated with severance and lease obligation costs, as well as accelerated depreciation. Total pre-tax charges for fiscal year 2018 were $271 million (U.S. and Canada store closure charges);





, the company committed to close 20 under-performing stores across the U.S. and 31 locations in , including 27 under-performing stores. As a result, the company recognized pre-tax charges of during the third quarter of fiscal 2018 associated with long-lived asset impairment and severance obligations. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the company recognized additional pre-tax charges of , primarily associated with severance and lease obligation costs, as well as accelerated depreciation. Total pre-tax charges for fiscal year 2018 were (U.S. and store closure charges); On November 20, 2018 , the company announced its plans to exit retail operations in Mexico and is exploring strategic alternatives. During the third quarter, $22 million of long-lived asset impairment was recognized on certain assets in Mexico as a result of the strategic evaluation. During the fourth quarter, an additional $222 million of impairment was recognized. Total charges for fiscal year 2018 were $244 million ( Mexico impairment charges);





, the company announced its plans to exit retail operations in and is exploring strategic alternatives. During the third quarter, of long-lived asset impairment was recognized on certain assets in as a result of the strategic evaluation. During the fourth quarter, an additional of impairment was recognized. Total charges for fiscal year 2018 were ( impairment charges); During the third quarter of fiscal 2018, the company identified certain non-core activities within its U.S. home improvement business to exit, including Alacrity Renovation Services and Iris Smart Home . As a result, during the third quarter of 2018, the company recognized pre-tax charges of $14 million associated with long-lived asset impairment and inventory write-down. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the company recognized additional pre-tax charges of $32 million . Total pre-tax charges for fiscal year 2018 were $46 million (Non-core activities charges), and;





. As a result, during the third quarter of 2018, the company recognized pre-tax charges of associated with long-lived asset impairment and inventory write-down. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the company recognized additional pre-tax charges of . Total pre-tax charges for fiscal year 2018 were (Non-core activities charges), and; During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the company recorded pre-tax charges of $13 million , associated with severance costs due to the elimination of the Project Specialists Interiors position (Project Specialists Interiors charge).

Adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted operating margin should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful indicator of, the company's diluted earnings per share or operating margin as prepared in accordance with GAAP. The company's methods of determining these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the method used by other companies for this or similar non-GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to the measures used by other companies.

Detailed reconciliations between the company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results are shown below and available on the company's website at www.lowes.com/investor.



Three Months Ended

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

August 2, 2019

August 3, 2018 (in millions, except per share data) Pre-Tax Earnings

Tax

Net Earnings

Pre-Tax Earnings

Tax

Net Earnings Diluted earnings per share, as reported







$ 2.14











$ 1.86

Non-GAAP adjustments - per share impacts





















Mexico adjustments 0.02



(0.01)



0.01



—



—



—

Orchard Supply Hardware charges —



—



—



0.28



(0.07)



0.21

Adjusted diluted earnings per share







$ 2.15











$ 2.07





Year Ended

(Audited) (in millions, except operating margin) February 1, 2019 Operating income, as reported $ 4,018

Non-GAAP adjustments

Canadian goodwill impairment 952

Orchard Supply Hardware charges 561

U.S. and Canada store closure charges 271

Mexico impairment charges 244

Non-core activities charges 46

Project Specialists Interiors charge 13

Adjusted operating income $ 6,105

Adjusted operating margin 8.56 %





