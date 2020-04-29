Lowe's To Expand Pro Offering With Simpson Strong-Tie Products

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is pleased to announce it will soon offer one of the widest selections of Simpson Strong-Tie hardware products in the marketplace. To further serve Pro customer needs, Simpson Strong-Tie framing hardware, fasteners and more will be available in stores nationwide with an expanded assortment on LowesForPros.com beginning in the second quarter.

"As we continue to invest in new partnerships and key brands our Pros know and trust, we look forward to offering Simpson Strong-Tie to our customers," said Bill Boltz, executive vice president of merchandising for Lowe's. "This expanded assortment helps Pros get all their hardware needs in one place, saving them time and money."

The partnership with Simpson Strong-Tie will bring some of the industry's most trusted and specified hardware to Lowe's, allowing Pros even greater access to high-quality products that meet the building industry's demands. Lowe's will also offer localized Simpson Strong-Tie assortments, especially in markets prone to seismic and wind events that have unique building code requirements.

"We are excited to partner with Lowe's and for the opportunity to offer Simpson Strong-Tie products in all of their retail stores nationwide," said Roger Dankel, President of North America Sales for Simpson Strong-Tie.

For more information on Lowe's Pro offering, visit LowesForPros.com.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2019 sales of $72.1 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Founded in 1946 and based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

