Lowe's To Hire 20,000 Associates For Holiday Season And Announces An Additional $100 Million Bonus For Front-Line Workers

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today announced it will hire 20,000 associates across its U.S. stores and regional distribution centers to support customer demand this holiday season and beyond. The announcement comes as the company commits another $100 million in discretionary bonuses to thank front-line hourly associates and support their families during the holiday season.

In addition to seasonal help for the holidays, Lowe's is actively filling permanent full-time and part-time roles at stores and adding 2,500 team members at regional distribution centers nationwide. Available supply chain openings include day, night, weekend and overnight shifts for team members, and store positions include cashiers, customer service associates, receivers, unloaders, load pullers and sales specialists.

Active hourly associates at U.S. stores, distribution centers and call centers will receive the bonus on Nov. 13 as they support customers preparing their homes for holiday celebrations and winter weather. Full-time hourly associates will receive $300, and part-time and seasonal associates will receive $150.

The sixth bonus payment builds on the $100 million announced earlier this month for associate bonuses in October, bringing Lowe's total support of associates during the pandemic to more than $775 million. Lowe's previously provided special payments and bonuses to hourly associates in March, May, July, August, October and now, November. Additionally, in April, front-line associates received a temporary $2 per hour wage increase.

"As the holiday season approaches, we're especially grateful for our front-line associates who continue to maintain the highest level of customer service, and this bonus is our way of saying thank you and providing a little extra financial support for their families during this time," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO. "We're also pleased to continue hiring for more than 20,000 roles across our stores and supply chain during a time when it's more important than ever to make being home for the holidays special."

Throughout the pandemic, Lowe's hired over 155,000 associates through its seasonal hiring process, with many associates transitioning to more permanent roles with the company. Lowe's associates benefit from competitive pay, a 10 percent employee discount, comprehensive health and wellness benefits, Calm Work Life Services, 401(k) and discounted stock purchase plans, tuition reimbursement and paid volunteer time. In addition, hourly associates are eligible for quarterly "Winning Together" profit-sharing bonuses, which were paid to 100 percent of U.S. stores in the first two quarters of this year. Those interested in applying can visit careers.lowes.com or text "JOBS" to LOWES (56937) to learn more about available opportunities in their area.

Lowe's stores will close on Thanksgiving Day, as in years past, so associates can enjoy their special time at home with loved ones. In addition to its support of associates, Lowe's has committed more than $100 million to support communities during the pandemic. To learn more about Lowe's community and associate support during COVID-19, visit newsroom.lowes.com.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2019 sales of $72.1 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contact:

Sebastian Hale

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lowes.com

