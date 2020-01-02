Lowe's To Hire More Than 53,000 Associates For Spring Season

Lowe's will host additional hiring events at stores in the remaining U.S. regions on Jan. 15, Feb. 5, Feb. 19 and March 4. To search for a hiring event near you, visit jobs.lowes.com/events.

"Spring is the busiest season for home improvement projects and a great time to launch a new career at Lowe's," said Jennifer Weber, Lowe's executive vice president, human resources. "As part of our strategy to better serve customers and operate our stores more efficiently, these hiring events will help us build the right teams at the right times across the U.S. to meet customer demand as they plan for spring."

Available in-store seasonal positions include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers and loaders. All hourly associates are eligible to participate in Lowe's quarterly bonus program. Lowe's seasonal associates also benefit from competitive pay and a 10 percent employee discount. These seasonal positions typically support stores through the summer. In 2019, approximately 50 percent of seasonal hires were converted to permanent associates.

Full-time and part-time year-round positions are also available and include department supervisors, cashiers, stockers, sales specialists, pro customer service associates and merchandise service associates. Full-time and part-time associates can take advantage of Lowe's comprehensive health and wellness benefits, incentive programs, 401(k), a discounted stock purchase plan, tuition reimbursement and paid volunteer time. Lowe's also offers Track to the Trades, a company-funded certification program to help part-time and full-time associates pursue careers in the skilled trades, such as plumbing, electrical or HVAC.

Lowe's provides leadership development and career advancement opportunities at all levels and has a strong track record of promoting associates. Nearly 200 current store managers started as seasonal associates. Lowe's has been named one of the most loved brands in America and is a military friendly and equal opportunity employer.

