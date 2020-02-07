Lowe's to Offer Free Kids' Workshops Nationwide

These specially designed workshops are for kids ages 4-11 and their parents to participate in together at Lowe's. However, all ages are welcome with the supervision of a parent or guardian. Workshops are facilitated by Lowe's Workshop Captains, represented by Lowe's store associates, who oversee the projects. Each participant will receive a free apron, project merit patch, goggles, and wooden project kit that takes approximately 15-30 minutes to complete.

"We want to inspire the next generation of do-it-yourselfers and our Kids' Workshops offer a meaningful way for customers and their families to learn new skills together," said Scott Draher, a vice president in Lowe's store operations. "Our store associates are enthusiastic to share their advice and help build the confidence of future DIYers, and with a variety of seasonal projects, we look forward to seeing families participate month after month."

With a variety of seasonal projects, we look forward to providing a welcoming, communal atmosphere that families can return to each month."

Upcoming DIY Kids' Workshops projects include:

Feb. 8 – Love Note Holder

March 14 – Tabletop Basketball

April 11 – Bulldozer

May 9 – Wheelbarrow Planter

June 13 – Birdhouse

July 11 – Triceratops

Lowe's also offers in-store DIY Workshops and Women's Workshops, which are designed to motivate and empower customers to build, fix or plan their next home improvement project. All workshops offer demonstrations, teaching aides and materials to practice proper techniques and are staffed by expert Lowe's associates.

To register for any of the upcoming Lowe's Workshops, visit www.lowes.com/diy.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2018 sales of $71.3 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates.

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lowes.com

