Lowe's to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat Hosted by Evercore ISI

MOORESVILLE, N.C., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announces that David M. Denton, chief financial officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Evercore ISI.

What: David Denton to participate in virtual fireside chat hosted by Greg Melich from Evercore ISI



When: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 17, 2020



Where: http://www.Lowes.com/investor Click on Webcasts and then Lowe's Companies, Inc. - Evercore ISI Virtual Fireside Chat



How: Listen live online – the archived webcast will be available at the same location approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live event

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2019 sales of $72.1 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

LOW-IR

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

