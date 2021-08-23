Lowe's Unites Creator Collective And Project Matchmaking Program To Help Us All #FallTogether

"We know that fall is a seasonal favorite for millions of people and there are boundless ways to bring the season home, especially in outdoor spaces," said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer. "By giving our customers access to some of the brightest creative minds in the home improvement space, our hope is to give every household the inspiration and advice they need to take their favorite season into their own hands so we can all fall together."

Lowe's will also begin the official countdown to fall today until Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, by releasing daily DIY projects on Instagram created by the #FallTogether Collective and other Lowe's experts.

Whether customers are inspired to enhance their fall curb appeal or add warmth and coziness to their indoor spaces, Lowe's will also offer a variety of values during the Lowe's Labor Day Savings Event on Aug. 26 through Sept. 8. It includes:

Buy One, Get One Free on Select Tools from Top Brands like Kobalt and Bosch to ensure customers are well-equipped to tackle any fall project.

like Kobalt and Bosch to ensure customers are well-equipped to tackle any fall project. 3 for $10 Sta-Green 1-CF Garden Soil to set the stage for your favorite seasonal flowers (excludes Alaska and Hawaii )

to set the stage for your favorite seasonal flowers (excludes and ) Up to $500 Off Major Appliances, including select refrigerators, stoves, dishwashers and more, to check off all the musts for seamless hosting.

including select refrigerators, stoves, dishwashers and more, to check off all the musts for seamless hosting. 40% Off Levolor Custom Special-Order Blinds & Shades for the smallest details that make the biggest ambient difference.

Join Lowe's in counting down to fall on Instagram @loweshomeimprovement using #FallTogether and visit Lowes.com for more #FallTogether Collective details starting Monday, Aug. 23.

*Source: https://www.studyfinds.org/fall-americas-favorite-season-pumpkin-spice-foliage/

**Official sweepstakes rules can be found here

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contact: Olin Ericksen

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Related Links

www.lowes.com

