Lowry Solutions Announces Giving Tuesday Initiatives

BRIGHTON, Mich., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowry Solutions announced today their charitable initiatives in participation with Giving Tuesday. The company has wrapped up a fundraising campaign with the United Way of Livingston County and is kicking off a food drive with Gleaners Food Bank and a toy drive for Toys for Tots.

This fall, the Lowry employees participated in the Livingston County United Way annual fundraising campaign. They were given the option to make a one-time gift or donation via annual payroll deduction. The company hosted a contest where departments split into teams in effort to raise more money. Overall, they raised $8233.00, which includes a matching donation from the company.

In 2017, Lowry Solutions raised more than 46,000 meals for Gleaners Community Food Bank (Gleaners) in their annual food drive resulting in most meals raised yet. Today, they kick off their 2018 donation drive which will run until December 17th.

In conjunction with the company's Jeans for Charities monthly fundraiser, Lowry will utilize the month of December to benefit Toys for Tots as the third charitable initiative. Along with being a Toys for Tots drop off site, Lowry employees who donate an un-wrapped toy or make a monetary donation, will be able to wear jeans in the office on Fridays during December. The company will match the donation made by the employees.

"We recognize that giving back to the community is an essential part of our business," stated Mike Lowry, CEO of Lowry Solutions. We fully embrace these worthwhile organizations and their missions to help those less fortunate in our area. I can't think of a better day than Giving Tuesday to show our support."

Lowry Solutions is committed to giving back to the community. They have created programs that support non-profit organizations in and around Livingston County. The Gleaners partnership and the United Way partnership are just examples of several fundraisers and outreach alliances that Lowry participates with. Included are an eight-year Intern Partnership with Pinckney New Tech High School and their signature "Jeans for Charity" Fridays with a 100% organizational match.

About Lowry Solutions

Lowry Solutions is a global systems integrator of complete IoT, Blockchain, RFID and barcode solutions for supply chain applications. As the industry leader for over four decades, Lowry has been implementing real-time asset visibility solutions that simply traceability and improve business outcomes through sustainable solutions. The company continues to evolve alongside its customers to provide the most complete and modern data collection, integration, and management solutions available. Lowry Solutions is headquartered in Brighton, Michigan. For more information please visit lowrysolutions.com or call 888.881.2477.

Connect on social media – Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter

About Gleaners Community Food Bank

For more than 40 years, Gleaners Community Food Bank has been "feeding hungry people and nourishing our communities." Last fiscal year, Gleaners distributed more than 42 million pounds of emergency food to 499 partner schools, soup kitchens, shelters and pantries in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston and Monroe counties. Of every dollar donated, Gleaners uses 96 cents for food and food programs. One dollar provides three meals for a hungry neighbor. To learn more, visit www.gfb.org

About Toys for Tots

The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted. The primary goal of Toys for Tots is to deliver, through a new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters that will assist them in becoming responsible, productive, patriotic citizens. To learn more, visit http://howell-mi.toysfortots.org

About Livingston County United Way

The Livingston County United Way is a convener and collaborating partner with many nonprofit, for-profit, governmental and faith-based organizations – all working to address the most critical needs of Livingston County residents. Their Board of Directors, staff and support consist of talented and passionate people who are proud to make a difference by doing work that they love every day. They work within our strategic plan and look for improvement of their operations. Their community investments are subject to rigorous review, outcomes-based measurements, and financial accountability. To learn more, visit www.lcunitedway.org

Contact:

Michelle Shook, Marketing Manager

810-534-1669 · michelles@lowrysolutions.com



SOURCE Lowry Solutions

Related Links

http://www.lowrysolutions.com

