Loxam Purchases One Hundred Ironhand® Units for a National Roll Out in France

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since June 2019, Bioservo, Eiffage and Loxam have conducted a joint project with the aim to evaluate the potential for rental of Ironhand® on the French market. The pilot, which finished in early December, has far exceeded the expectations and the demand for solutions to ensure the safety of workers has proven to be high.

France is a global leader within exoskeletons and has the highest adoption rate for implementing new technology. Due to legislation, employers are obliged to work proactively with health and provide solutions to ensure the safety of their employees. To prevent occupational diseases and accidents, organizations such as INRS and AFNOR support the companies with studies and research, standards and training as well as technical, legal, medical and documentary expertise.

Bioservo and Loxam have today signed an exclusive rental agreement, confirming Loxam's firm desire to promote the Ironhand® system all over France. The system will be available for rental in the twelve largest cities - Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Nice, Toulon, Strasbourg, Montpellier, Bordeaux, Lille, Rennes and Rouen. The estimated value of the products and services within the agreement is approximately 5 million SEK.

"At Loxam, the key priority is to support customers in creating safe workplaces by providing a wide range of protective solutions. We want to be a leader in our industry by being our customer's first choice rental partner. A product like Ironhand® is highly requested on the French market and will be a great complement to our other products. We are now taking the next step with Bioservo and are excited to extend our cooperation and roll out Ironhand® nationwide ", says Stéphane Henon, General Manager at Loxam.

Petter Bäckgren, CEO Bioservo, commented: "We strive to work with companies that share our values and want to make a difference for workers by investing in the future. Loxam is that type of company and we look forward to continuing our collaboration. Most importantly, we are extremely happy and proud to be a part of creating safe workplaces in France."

About the LOXAM Group

N° 1 in Europe and n° 3 in the world, LOXAM is the market leader in the rental of equipment and tools for building and public works, industry, landscaping and services. With estimated pro forma sales of €2.3 billion in 2019*, 1,500 branches and 11,000 employees, the Loxam Group is established in 30 countries. The Group has the widest and deepest range of equipment in the market with over 600,000 equipment to anticipate, support and fulfill the growing demand from companies that wish to outsource the procurement, management and maintenance of their fleet.

About Bioservo Technologies

Bioservo Technologies AB (publ) is a technology and development company that combines medical science with modern robotics. The company holds a leading global position within soft exoskeleton technology - wearable non-invasive devices - for people in need of extra power to optimize the body's endurance and performance, or for people with reduced muscle strength.

Bioservo Technologies was founded in 2006 in collaboration between researchers at the Royal Institute of Technology and a doctor at Karolinska Hospital. Bioservo Technologies is a Swedish public limited company with headquarters in Stockholm.

