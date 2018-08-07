Loyal Pig and CSRIA Defend Water Rights in Washington State from Dept. of Ecology Relinquishment Actions

KENNEWICK, Wash., Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its original order this past summer, the Benton/Franklin County Superior Court (WA) again has ordered the Washington State Dept. of Ecology (Water Resources Program) to stop water right relinquishment actions against Loyal Pig, LLC., as well as toward other statewide water rights. The Court's order further reinstates a water right transfer previously approved by the Franklin County Water Conservancy Board and prevents Ecology from usurping fundamental water law provisions protecting rights from unlawful relinquishment.

Wine Grapes on the Columbia River

Joining Loyal Pig in defending statewide water rights, the Columbia-Snake River Irrigators Association (CSRIA) stressed that perhaps the most important piece of the state water code, the five-year period for relinquishment protection, was being corrupted by Ecology. CSRIA argued that water rights subjected to either a judicial adjudication or administrative determination receive a five-year "period of grace" for non-use. During this period, the full consumptive amount of the right is available for transfer. Ecology attempted to stop the water right transfer and invoke relinquishment, but the Superior Court has twice ordered otherwise.

CSRIA Board Representative Darryll Olsen called Ecology's actions "an unfortunate display of poor judgement, at all technical, legal, and managerial levels. This legal fight should never have happened, and Ecology spurned attempts by CSRIA to engage in reasoned discourse with the Water Resources Program leadership." Olsen further conveyed "that the Water Resources Program should never be attempting to use the water right change/transfer statutes as a vehicle to relinquish (take away) water rights. It totally defeats the purpose of water right transfers, water conservation actions, and water marketing."

Loyal Pig, LLC., is part of a water right change/transfer affecting high-value irrigated wine grape production along the Columbia River, Horse Heaven Hills area. The CSRIA represents many Eastern WA irrigators and municipal entities, and is a champion for promoting water use efficiency, water right change/transfers, and responsible water marketing.

