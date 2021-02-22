Loyalty Brands Adds New Franchise to the Family; Partners with Jomsom Staffing Services

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jomsom Staffing Services recently announced its partnership with business services umbrella franchise concept, Loyalty Brands. The companies joined forces to grow the Jomsom Staffing franchise opportunity in 2021 and beyond through strategic and scalable business strategies.

The franchise, founded in 2008, offers a range of staffing solutions to clients through its independently owned and operated franchise partner network. Jomsom Staffing provides full-time, part-time and temporary resources to businesses of all sizes. Currently, their brand footprint sits at 11 units, and is looking to grow with qualified franchise partners in the upcoming year, which led to its partnership with Loyalty Brands.

Founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneur John Hewitt, Loyalty Brands is a consortium of franchise brands with synergistic similarities that can work together to create a portfolio of franchise concepts. The companies can work together or separately to give aspiring franchises the ability to expand their offerings across multiple industries or focus on one specific space. Partnering with Jomsom Staffing will help grow the brand's footprint in franchising, as it launches an aggressive growth strategy that looks ahead to a post-pandemic landscape.

"Joining forces with Loyalty Brands will help us grow credibly and quickly within the franchise space as we continue to see a heightened demand for our services," said Saurabh Agarwal, founder and president of Jomsom Staffing. "We're looking to expand strategically with the right franchise partners, and will benefit from the expertise and guidance of Loyalty Brands to help keep us in the right direction toward continued success."

The staffing franchise is looking for interested franchise partners with a sales, management, and customer-service background to join this recession-resistant industry, projected to be valued at $136 billion in 2021. The franchise is looking to grow to meet the demand and more than 400,000 available jobs.

"We're thrilled to have Jomsom Staffing join the Loyalty Brands family and look forward to helping expand their services into new markets across the U.S.," said John Hewitt, CEO and founder of Loyalty Brands. "With hiring becoming more rapid as we regain our footing amid the pandemic, Jomsom Staffing fills a need in the greater economy to help people find their fit in the job market, setting all parties up for success."

Loyalty Brands is a team of people who have worked together for many years with several different brands, two of which are part of the largest retail operations in the United States – Jackson Hewitt and Liberty Tax. With franchise sales and growth is at its core, Loyalty Brands plans to bring their experiences and earned success to Jomsom Staffing.

About Jomsom Staffing Services

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, Jomsom Staffing Services is a certified diversity business that offers staffing solutions from full-time to part-time to its clients. The franchise network helps find solutions for businesses of all sizes for either temporary or permanent situations and aims to deliver operational excellence to all its clients. Jomsom Staffing has been recognized by top franchise publications as an emerging staffing franchise when the company began franchising in 2016. To learn more about Jomsom Staffing Services visit http://jomsomstaffing.com/.

About Loyalty Brands

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Loyalty Brands is an umbrella franchise company founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneur John Hewitt. The Loyalty Brands consist of business brokerage, small business accounting, tax preparation and added services, networking, and bartering. The company maintains a community first outlook, meaning that involvement in local communities and giving back is a core value. The multi-brand concept involves businesses that are synergistic and compatible, so potential franchisees could possibly own one or more of the brands for additional customer acquisition and co-marketing opportunities. To learn more about Loyalty Brands, please visit https://loyaltybrands.com/.

