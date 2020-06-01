Loyalty Brands Creates a Joint Venture with the World's 2nd Largest Business Networking Company

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyalty Brands and LeTip World Franchise, LLC announced an industry changing partnership aimed at revolutionizing the business networking industry. The companies have joined forces to begin an aggressive growth project to franchise across North America and internationally.

LeTip World Franchise and Loyalty Brands have joined together to offer a franchise opportunity to LeTip's current members as well as the consortium of Loyalty Brands franchisees including, business brokers, tax professionals, business services franchisees and others.

LeTip

The LeTip organization fosters commitment and generates business leads that are qualified, while supporting and educating members. Perhaps the most important savings is marketing time and money. This method will be very important in the post COVID-19 time as businesses will struggle to return to more profitable times.

Co-Founders, Kim Marie Branch-Pettid, CEO and John Pokorney, CFO, are delighted with this new venture. "Loyalty Brands is led by John Hewitt who is legendary in growing franchise brands. We plan to become the biggest and the best networking business in the world, with the help of John and his team," said Kim Marie.

According to Hewitt, "This partnership is exciting and filled with opportunity using our years of franchising knowledge and systems as well as current franchise brands to launch the brand to the franchise world."

About Loyalty Brands:

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Loyalty Brands is an umbrella franchise company founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneur John Hewitt. The Loyalty Brands consist of business brokerage, small business accounting, tax preparation and added services (focusing on the Hispanic market), professional networking, and bartering. The company maintains a community first outlook, meaning that involvement in local communities and giving back is a core value. The multi-brand concept involves businesses that are synergistic and compatible, so potential franchisees could possibly own one or more of the brands for additional customer acquisition and co-marketing opportunities. Learn more at www.LoyaltyBrands.com

About LeTip: LeTip World Franchise is a turnkey business opportunity offered by LeTip, the world's largest privately-owned business leads organization. LeTip is a networking organization made up of members held to the highest caliber of professionalism and achievement, all of whom strive to do business with one another. Founded in 1978, LeTip has hundreds of chapters throughout the USA and Canada and is credited with hundreds of thousands of business referrals per year. Setting the standard for referral organizations, LeTip members are known throughout the B2B referral industry for their dedication to helping each other grow their businesses.

