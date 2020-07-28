Loyalty Brands Hosts Virtual Summit, Presenting Unique Franchise Opportunity to Aspiring Entrepreneurs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyalty Brands, the parent company to a cohesive group of six business services franchises, will be taking its annual summit online this year, allowing those interested in exploring its franchise opportunities a chance to hear and connect with the leaders of each business concept. Each presenter will join participants via Zoom on Thursday, July 30 from noon to 2 p.m. EST. Those interested in joining the free, virtual seminar can register here or learn more on Facebook. All registered participants will receive a unique Zoom code via email that will grant entry the day of the summit.

The following executives will conduct presentations, sharing details of their unique franchise opportunity:

Rafael Alvarez , Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of ATAX, a full-service tax preparation franchise

, Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of ATAX, a full-service tax preparation franchise Jeff and Linda Nyman , CEO and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of First Choice Business Brokers, leading business brokerage

, CEO and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of First Choice Business Brokers, leading business brokerage Steve Rafsky , CEO of Loyalty Business Services, a tax, payroll and advisory services for small businesses

, CEO of Loyalty Business Services, a tax, payroll and advisory services for small businesses Tim and Rodica Lambert , President and Vice President, Shepherd's Guide, largest Christian business directory in the world

, President and Vice President, Shepherd's Guide, largest Christian business directory in the world Kim Marie Brand-Pettid and John Pokorney , CEO and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of LeTip World Franchise, the original business leads networking group

and , CEO and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of LeTip World Franchise, the original business leads networking group Jose Merille , President of Estrella Insurance, an insurance industry leader for over 40 years

Following the presentations, participants are welcome to join a thirty-minute breakout session to get face-time with executives of the brands they are most interested in. They will be able to ask questions and learn more about that specific business opportunity to truly get an in-depth understanding of the franchise partnership.

The pandemic has brought on soaring unemployment numbers – resulting in an ever-present need for interactive discovery day events. Many people have spent this time re-evaluating personal finances and career paths, and Loyalty Brands provides a unique franchise opportunity for interested business owners, as the symbiotic concepts allow for likeminded client referrals, or the ability to grow business acumen by purchasing similar franchise concepts. Moreover, as small business owners continue to rebound in the face of the pandemic, franchise concepts focused on advisory, brokerage, and tax preparation services continue to be an asset to their communities.

"Although we were presented with the unique challenge inflicted by the pandemic, we're humbled to still have the ability to connect with those interested in joining our franchise network, virtually," said Melissa Salyer, Executive Vice President of Franchise Development for Loyalty Brands. "Especially in the midst of the current business landscape we are facing, it's crucial we provide an interactive discovery day to let potential partners know they have the ability to thrive with us. We're excited to introduce all of the brands under the Loyalty Brands umbrella straight from the best sources possible."

Loyalty Brands is looking to attract entrepreneurs who are passionate in helping small business owners succeed. The overarching goal of Loyalty Brands, the parent company of six like-minded business services franchises, is to expand small business service offerings nationwide at an accelerated and supported pace.

For more information about these franchise opportunities, please visit https://loyaltybrands.com/.

About Loyalty Brands

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Loyalty Brands is an umbrella franchise company founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneur John Hewitt. The Loyalty Brands consist of business brokerage, small business accounting, tax preparation and added services, networking and bartering. The company maintains a community first outlook, meaning that involvement in local communities and giving back is a core value. The multi-brand concept involves businesses that are synergistic and compatible, so potential franchisees could possibly own one or more of the brands for additional customer acquisition and co-marketing opportunities. To learn more about Loyalty Brands, please visit https://loyaltybrands.com/.

Media Contact: Anna Jensen, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300 or [email protected]

