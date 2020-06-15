Loyalty Brands Launches Financial Advisory Brand, Loyalty Business Services, As Small Businesses Rebuild

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Umbrella franchise company, Loyalty Brands, has launched its newest franchise opportunity – Loyalty Business Services. The tax, payroll, compliance and small business advisory franchise will join the ranks with complementary franchisors in the brokerage, tax preparation and networking industries to provide a suite of services to small business owners nationwide.

With over 30 million small businesses in the United States, it is critical that owners have somewhere to turn as many work to rebuild and prioritize their budgets due to the consequences of Coronavirus pandemic. Offering tax, payroll, compliance and advice on issues unique to small businesses, Loyalty Business Services provides a suite of services previously available only to larger companies, delivered by professionals who understand what makes small businesses tick.

Steve Rafsky joins Loyalty Brands as the CEO of Loyalty Business Services. Prior to joining Loyalty Brands, Rafsky was the Chairman and CEO of Padgett Business Services for 15 years. There, Rafsky managed more than 300 franchised locations and helped create a growth model that accelerated, supported and sustained significant expansion. His financial background has helped countless small businesses succeed, and with Rafsky's leadership, Loyalty Business Services will provide a fresh avenue for business owners to explore and consult as they continue to open their doors and prepare for the new normal post-pandemic.

"I know what it takes to lead a large organization while validating and relating to the concerns of small business owners. Now is the perfect time to launch the Loyalty Business Services concept – as small businesses begin to re-build and look for sound financial advice that will position them for growth and profit down the line," Rafsky said. "Coming in at the ground level and having the ability to exercise my background in franchising is also exciting. Finding interested franchisees and defining expansion efforts will be the first step in the process of growing this arm of Loyalty Brands into a robust franchise system."

With a steady growth goal in place, Loyalty Business Services is looking to attract entrepreneurs who are passionate in helping small business owners succeed. The overarching goal of Loyalty Brands, the parent company of six like-minded business services franchises, is to expand small business service offerings nationwide at an accelerated and supported pace.

"What makes Loyalty Business Services stand out is the consultative approach it takes with its clients, and its connections to the franchise space," Rafsky said. "With Loyalty Brands as the parent company, franchisees are given the opportunity to enhance their business knowledge by franchising with complementary concepts which grows their business portfolios, and ultimately, furthers their ability to help our consumer-base."

For more information about franchising with Loyalty Business Services, please visit https://loyaltybrands.com/loyalty-business-and-services.

About Loyalty Brands

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Loyalty Brands is an umbrella franchise company founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneur John Hewitt. The Loyalty Brands consist of business brokerage, small business accounting, tax preparation and added services, networking and bartering. The company maintains a community first outlook, meaning that involvement in local communities and giving back is a core value. The multi-brand concept involves businesses that are synergistic and compatible, so potential franchisees could possibly own one or more of the brands for additional customer acquisition and co-marketing opportunities. To learn more about Loyalty Brands, please visit https://loyaltybrands.com/.

