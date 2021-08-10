Loyalty Management Market Size Worth $17.65 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global loyalty management market size is anticipated to reach USD 17.65 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The loyalty programs enterprises are running aggressively as part of the marketing strategies to encourage customers to stick to the brand and prevent them from switching to another are expected to drive the growth of the market. Loyalty programs envisage rewarding customers in the form of cashback, rewards points, gift cards, and discounts, and others for their purchases. They help enterprises in retaining customers and subsequently play a vital role in strengthening the customer base and augmenting sales.

Key Insights & Findings:

The software segment dominated the market in 2020 in the overall market with a share of 50%

The cloud-based segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period as cloud-based deployment offers various benefits, such as cost-saving and agility

The large enterprise segment dominated the market in 2020 as large enterprises belonging to various industries and industry verticals emphasized launching loyalty programs as part of the efforts to retain customers

The growth of the Asia Pacific regional market can be attributed to the rapid economic development of emerging economies, such as India and China

The growing adoption of advanced solutions that can track consumer behavior and monitor customer scores, and subsequently help in enhancing customer engagement is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. As the competition among brands intensifies, brands are aggressively pursuing various strategies, including running loyalty programs, as part of the efforts to satisfy customers and prevent them from switching to other brands, thereby contributing to the growth of the market. Continued introduction of various digitalized payment options to enhance consumer experience also bodes well for the growth.

Cloud-based deployment of loyalty management programs is expected to gain traction over the forecast period. Cloud-based deployment helps organizations in better managing their expenses and saving on the costs incurred on having a dedicated IT infrastructure while ensuring agility. The cloud-based deployment also facilitates real-time tracking of customer queries, retention rates, and response rates. Storing customer data on the cloud for further analysis can potentially help organizations in building a comprehensive view of the overall customer base.

The retail and consumer goods segment dominated the market in 2020. Retailers and consumer goods brands often embark upon various efforts to improve brand loyalty and encourage repetitive purchases. Rewarding customers with loyalty rewards in the form of gifts, discounts, certificates, and reward points, particularly helps in enhancing customer relationships. Hence, retailers and consumer goods brands are aggressively adopting loyalty management software.

Retaining the existing customers while simultaneously acquiring new customers is of paramount importance for incumbents of various industries and industry verticals. Telecom operators particularly put a strong emphasis on building trust and affinity with their subscribers by enhancing value-based services. Incumbents of the IT and telecommunications industry particularly opt for loyalty management solutions to retain their customers. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. North America is home to developed economies, such as the U.S. and Canada, which are known for aggressive adoption of the latest and advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and data analytics. A strong and well-developed IT infrastructure deployed in the region also bodes well for aggressive adoption of advanced loyalty management solutions. Customers in North America typically favor free shipping, cashback, and discounts as loyalty rewards. People are widely using credit and debit cards in the stores highly adopted loyalty programs in this region. The customers favor monetary offerings such as free shipping, cashback, discounts in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period as retailers in the region are focusing aggressively on enhancing customer experience. China is particularly dominating the regional market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global loyalty management market based on component, software, deployment, organization, vertical, and region:

Loyalty Management Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Software



Service

Loyalty Management Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028

Channel Loyalty



Customer Loyalty



Customer Retention

Loyalty Management Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

On-Premise



Cloud

Loyalty Management Organization Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Small and Medium Enterprise



Large Enterprise

Loyalty Management Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Transportation



IT & Telecommunication



BFSI



Media & Entertainment



Retail & Consumer Goods



Hospitality



Others

Loyalty Management Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Loyalty Management Market

AIMIA

BREIRLEY+PARTNERS

Comarch

Fivestars

ICF Next

Lacek Group

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

