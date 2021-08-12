LoyaltyLoop and iRestore Announce Product Integration

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LoyaltyLoop and iRestore announced the integration of their cloud services to increase the ease at which restoration service companies and professionals can share data between the two platforms. iRestore's leading restoration services management platform integrates seamlessly with the LoyaltyLoop customer feedback and review platform.

Restoration professionals using iRestore can now connect their account directly to LoyaltyLoop via this new integration. The integration allows recent closed transactions in iRestore to flow automatically into LoyaltyLoop to initiate the restoration company's online review and feedback loop in a timely manner. iRestore users will be able to use LoyaltyLoop to easily capture customer feedback, track critical metrics like customer satisfaction and Net Promoter Score (NPS), and automatically encourage Google reviews to boost their SEO and online presence.

"The integration between iRestore and LoyaltyLoop will greatly simplify the process of engaging customers for feedback and reviews," John DiPippo, President of LoyaltyLoop said. "By working together, we're making our mutual customer's lives easier and delivering a richer experience."

"Working with the team at LoyaltyLoop helps us solve a problem expressed by our customers," stated Ryan Smith, CEO of iRestore. "Our customers want to get more Google reviews and feedback, and the integration with LoyaltyLoop makes it easy and automatic for our customers."

The LoyaltyLoop service automatically engages customers following a recently completed transaction in iRestore, and collects feedback tailored for the restoration services business owner, while also seamlessly encouraging the customer to post a Google review to boosts the company's local market presence and brand.

Visit loyaltyloop.com and irestore.io for more information.

ABOUT iRESTORE:

iRestore is a comprehensive solution to help you manage your entire business. It is built by restorers, for restorers.

ABOUT LOYALTYLOOP:

The LoyaltyLoop system generates online reviews using customer feedback surveys. LoyaltyLoop then tracks Net Promoter Score® (NPS) to continually measure customer satisfaction levels. This allows businesses to grow sales by increasing customer loyalty and leveraging happy customers to uncover more business.

