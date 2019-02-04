Loylogic Wins "Best Innovation in Loyalty" Award at the 12th Customer Fest Awards 2019 in Conjunction With Partner JetPrivilege

ZURICH, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Loylogic, the global leader in e-commerce and e-payment solutions for loyalty programs, has been awarded with "the best innovation in loyalty" award for "best use of promotions in a loyalty program" category together with their partner JetPrivilege, the frequent flyer program of Jet Airways.

As part of the 12th edition of The Customer FEST Show 2019 conducted by KAMIKAZE B2B MEDIA, the award has been handed over during the official award ceremony at Taj Land's End on 5th February 2019 in Mumbai, India. Loylogic was shortlisted from a pool of multiple known names across the loyalty industry and finally declared as the winner after thorough deliberation and several jury rounds. The award recognizes Loylogic's work and determination to provide unmatched solutions, services and success to its partners. Together with Jet-Privilege, Loylogic's innovative REX solution and promotion strategy have made the frequent flyer program reach new heights in member engagement.

Commenting on this happy occasion, Dominic Hofer, Founder & CEO of Loylogic, said, "We are very excited and proud to be awarded this prestigious "Best Innovation in Loyalty" award along with our long-term partner JetPrivilege. At Loylogic, we constantly innovate and work very hard for our partners' success. Differentiating our partners in a competitive environment, helping programs to smartly reduce redemption cost and finding new ways for generating more points or miles sales to partners is what drives our team. There is no better recognition for our company and no stronger testament to the character of our team than winning another innovation award. We look forward to creating more success stories together with JetPrivilege and our other partners around the world."

