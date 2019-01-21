Loyola University Medical Center Names New President

MAYWOOD, Ill., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tad A. Gomez, RPh, MS, FASHP, has been named president of Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood, Illinois, effective February 25, 2019.

Gomez joins Loyola from Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) in Gainesville, Georgia, where he was the vice president for professional and support services overseeing lab, pharmacy, radiology and imaging, facilities operations, biomedical engineering, and several other ancillary departments. Prior to joining NGHS, Gomez served as the vice president for professional services at Augusta University Medical Center (AUMC) in Augusta, Georgia. Earlier in his career, he held various pharmacy management positions at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, Florida, and Harris Health in Houston, Texas.

"Mr. Gomez is known for his strategic leadership, top performance in patient excellence and stellar track record for accelerating operational improvements," said Shawn P. Vincent, president & CEO, Loyola Medicine. "He has a superb grasp on the healthcare landscape in both large and small markets."

Gomez has been recognized as a Fellow of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. He earned his bachelor of science in pharmacy from the University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kansas and his master of science in hospital pharmacy from Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio. He completed a 24-month pharmacy residency with an emphasis in Health System Pharmacy Administration at The Ohio State University Medical Center.

"I am honored and excited to be joining Loyola University Medical Center. Being part of a nationally ranked academic medical center during this time of growth for the health system is especially fulfilling. I am eager to work with the physicians, nurses and clinical staff to build upon the Loyola tradition of academic excellence," said Gomez.

Tad and his wife Kerry have a daughter and plan to relocate from Gainesville to the Chicago area.

Gomez succeeds Larry Goldberg who served as Loyola's president from 2011 - 2018, and Daniel J. Post who is serving as interim president.

