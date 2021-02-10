Lozier Corporation Selects DSI® to Implement Supply Chain Solutions

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lozier Corporation, a leading manufacturer of retail store fixtures, specializing in shelving, has announced it has chosen DSI®, a leading provider of innovative inventory management solutions, to build a solution for production reporting. DSI will install its Cloud Inventory®, a cloud-based inventory management Software as a Service (Saas) platform, to optimize Lozier's reporting of warehouse production.

Headquartered in Omaha, Lozier operates eight facilities spanning across Nebraska, Missouri, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Alabama and has more than 2,200 employees. While Lozier specializes in shelving and shelf products, the firm also produces and distributes other store fixtures such as metal cabinets and lockers, tubular products, and wire products for a variety of retail store applications. Since its founding over 60 years ago, Lozier has built its business on core values of integrity, candor, open-mindedness, and a strong work ethic.

DSI's cloud-based and on-premise inventory management applications empower organizations with real-time inventory visibility at all points in the supply chain, from manufacturing materials, to warehouse inventory, to field inventory. Based in Kansas City, its global team has the supply chain knowledge and mobile-first development expertise to deliver solutions that solve today's business challenges. DSI clients are able to pivot their supply chains to a service model through inventory optimization, compliance to industry rules and regulations, and overall increased productivity.

Currently, Lozier uses a mainframe and a custom-built application called e-schedule for all its production reporting. Lozier sought out a partnership with DSI to update its current production reporting system for several reasons. First, DSI offers a robust platform that is designed to improve productivity by providing real-time inventory visibility across the supply chain. Second, DSI's flexible low-code development platform facilitates easy integration with existing systems. Third, DSI has a long track record of success in the supply chain space.

In addition, Lozier is installing Oracle's E-Business Suite (EBS), a software suite that includes supply chain management applications. DSI's team has extensive experience with EBS, and part of Lozier's aim in partnering with DSI is to leverage this experience to optimize out of the box performance and integration as EBS is implemented.

DSI began working with Lozier in January 2021.

About DSI

DSI's Cloud Inventory® and mobile-first applications empower organizations with real-time inventory visibility at all points in the supply chain, from the warehouse to the field. Based in Kansas City, our global team has the supply chain knowledge and mobile-first development expertise to deliver solutions that solve today's business challenges. Visit www.dsiglobal.com to learn more.

About Lozier Corporation

Lozier Corporation is an industry leader in providing store fixtures to major retailers across the U.S. and around the world. Headquartered in Omaha, Lozier began manufacturing fixtures in 1956, and originated the basics of today's shelving systems. Today, Lozier has over 4 million square feet of manufacturing and distribution space across facilities located in five states. We are committed to quality and service, building our business around integrity and respect, and investing in our people and communities. For more information visit www.lozier.com.

