LP Building Solutions Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions ("LP") (NYSE: LPX) today announced that it will release first quarter 2021 financial results on May 4, 2021.

The company will discuss financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021, during a conference call held at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) on May 4, 2021. LP's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer W. Bradley Southern and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Alan Haughie will host the call.

To join the call, participants can dial 855-638-4813 (U.S.) or 704-288-0619 (international) and enter the access code 6584548. The live webcast and accompanying presentation will be available to the public online in the Events and Presentations section of LP's Investor Relations website.

The webcast and presentation will be archived on LP's Investor Relations website. A conference call replay will also be available from May 4, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET until May 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET by calling 855-859-2056 and entering the access code 6584548.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions,NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP Structural Solutions portfolio (LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, and more), oriented strand board (OSB), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®, and LP Elements® Performance Fencing. In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

