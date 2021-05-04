LP Building Solutions Reports First Quarter 2021 Results, Provides Second Quarter Outlook, and Announces an Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP) (NYSE: LPX) today reported its quarter ended March 31, 2021 financial results.

Key Highlights for the First Quarter

Net sales increased by 74% to $1.0 billion

LP ® SmartSide ® net sales increased by 49% to $283 million

SmartSide net sales increased by 49% to OSB net sales increased by $319 million to $539 million , $333 million of which was from higher OSB prices

to , of which was from higher OSB prices Net income attributed to LP was $320 million ( $3.00 per diluted share)

( per diluted share) Cash provided by operating activities was $314 million

Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $461 million

was Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) was $3.01 per share

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Information" and "Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted Income, and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS"

Capital Allocation Update

Paid $122 million in the quarter to repurchase 2.4 million shares of LP common stock

in the quarter to repurchase 2.4 million shares of LP common stock As of May 3, 2021 , $32 million remaining under the $300 million share repurchase authorization

, remaining under the share repurchase authorization Paid $17 million in cash dividends

in cash dividends Cash and cash equivalents of $658 million as of March 31, 2021

as of Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share

per share Announces additional authorization of $1 billion to repurchase LP common stock

"LP's Siding and OSB segments both set records for sales and EBITDA in the first quarter," said LP Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brad Southern. "LP's operations, procurement, and logistics teams overcame supply chain challenges as well as extreme winter weather in the southeast to deliver outstanding results. Capacity expansion projects are underway at Houlton and Peace Valley in order to meet strong and growing demand for innovative SmartSide and Structural Solutions products."

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net sales for the first quarter of 2021 increased by $432 million (or 74%) over the prior year to $1.0 billion. SmartSide revenue increased by $93 million (or 49%) and OSB prices increased by $333 million, partially offset by 7% percent lower OSB sales volume. Additionally, South America revenue increased by $17 million over the prior year to $53 million.

Net income attributed to LP for the first quarter 2021 increased by $287 million over the prior year to $320 million ($3.00 per diluted share) primarily due to the growth in SmartSide and the higher OSB prices. We recognized debt extinguishment charges of $11 million during the first quarter of 2021. During the first quarter of 2020, we recognized pre-tax impairment charges of $7 million related to fiber-producing assets.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2021 increased by $378 million over the prior year to $461 million, primarily due to SmartSide revenue growth and higher OSB prices.

Segment Results

Siding

The Siding segment serves diverse end markets with a broad product offering including LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® prefinished siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions® products for premium outdoor buildings. Our SmartSide products consist of a full line of engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia.

Segment sales and Adjusted EBITDA for this segment were as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

Change Net sales $ 285



$ 212



35 % Adjusted EBITDA 90



42



116 %

For the first quarter of 2021, Siding net sales increased by $73 million (or 35%) compared to the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to SmartSide revenue growth of $93 million or 49% (39% volume, 7% price) partially offset by a decrease in fiber sales. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $48 million (or 116%) from 2020, primarily due to the increase in SmartSide revenue partially offset by a decrease in fiber sales and higher freight costs.

Oriented Strand Board (OSB)

The OSB segment manufactures and distributes OSB structural panel products including the value-added OSB portfolio known as LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, and LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing) and LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring. OSB is manufactured using wood strands arranged in layers and bonded with resins.

Segment sales and Adjusted EBITDA for this segment were as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

Change Net sales $ 539



$ 220



145 % Adjusted EBITDA 354



35



909 %

For the first quarter of 2021, OSB net sales increased by $319 million (or 145%) compared to the corresponding period in 2020. OSB prices increased by $333 million, while OSB sales volume decreased by 7% due to supply disruptions and weather-related shutdowns. Structural Solutions accounted for 47% of the total OSB segment volume in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 43% in the first quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2021 increased over the prior year by $319 million, primarily due to increased OSB prices, slightly offset by the lower volume and higher freight costs.

Engineered Wood Products (EWP)

The EWP segment is comprised of LP® SolidStart® I-Joist, Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL), and Laminated Strand Lumber (LSL) and other related products. This segment also includes the sales of I-Joist and LVL products produced by our joint venture and sales of plywood produced as a by-product of the LVL production process.

Segment sales and Adjusted EBITDA for this segment were as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

Change Net sales $ 123



$ 99



24 % Adjusted EBITDA 7



9



(13) %

For the first quarter of 2021, EWP net sales increased by $24 million (or 24%) compared to the corresponding period in the prior year, primarily due to increased pricing in response to rising input costs, the net impact of which was an Adjusted EBITDA decline of $2 million.

South America

Our South America segment manufactures and distributes OSB structural panel and siding products in South America and certain export markets. This segment has manufacturing operations in two countries, Chile and Brazil, and operates sales offices in Chile, Brazil, Peru, Columbia, and Argentina.

Segment sales and Adjusted EBITDA for this segment were as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

Change Net sales $ 53



$ 36



47 % Adjusted EBITDA 21



7



175 %

For the first quarter of 2021, South America net sales increased by $17 million (or 47%) and Adjusted EBITDA increased by $14 million compared to the corresponding period in 2020 due to higher OSB and siding pricing partially offset by a decrease in OSB sales volume.

Q2 2021 Outlook and 2021 Capital Expenditure Guidance

Our guidance is based on current plans and expectations and is subject to a number of known and unknown uncertainties and risks, including those set forth below under "Forward-Looking Statements."

SmartSide sales in the second quarter of 2021 to be more than 30% higher than the second quarter of 2020

OSB sales in the second quarter of 2021 to be sequentially higher than the first quarter of 2021 by more than 30%

Adjusted EBITDA (2) for the second quarter of 2021 to be greater than $580 million

for the second quarter of 2021 to be greater than Given our current outlook, we expect capital expenditures for 2021 to be in the range of $230 million to $250 million , including $90 million to $95 million for the previously announced Houlton mill conversion, $30 million to $35 million for other strategic growth projects, $10 million for Peace Valley, and $100 million to $110 million for sustaining maintenance.

(2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. With respect to Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021, certain items that affect net income on a GAAP basis, such as product-line discontinuance charges, other operating credits and charges, net, loss on early debt extinguishment, investment income, and other non-operating items, that would be required to be included in the comparable forecasted GAAP measures without unreasonable effort. As such, the Company is unable to provide a reasonable estimate of GAAP net income, or a corresponding reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income.

Conference Call

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Net sales $ 1,017



$ 585

Cost of sales (538)



(477)

Gross profit 479



108

Selling, general, and administrative expenses (48)



(55)

Loss on impairment —



(7)

Other operating credits and charges, net —



(2)

Income from operations 431



44

Interest expense (5)



(5)

Investment income —



(2)

Other non-operating items (10)



5

Income before income taxes 416



42

Provision for income taxes (96)



(9)

Net income $ 320



$ 33

Net loss attributed to noncontrolling interest 1



—

Net income attributed to LP $ 320



$ 33









Basic net income per share attributed to LP $ 3.02



$ 0.29

Diluted net income per share attributed to LP $ 3.00



$ 0.29

Average shares of common stock used to compute net income per share:





Basic 106



112

Diluted 107



113



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED) LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS)



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 645



$ 535

Receivables 264



184

Inventories 307



259

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10



15

Total current assets 1,226



993









Timber and timberlands 63



52

Property, plant, and equipment, net 921



918

Operating lease assets 39



40

Goodwill and other intangible assets 45



46

Investments in and advances to affiliates 9



11

Restricted cash 13



—

Other assets 24



24

Deferred tax asset 2



3

Total assets $ 2,343



$ 2,086

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 262



$ 267

Income tax payable 97



18

Current portion of contingency reserves 1



1

Total current liabilities 360



286









Long-term debt 346



348

Deferred income taxes 82



78

Non-current operating lease liabilities 30



32

Contingency reserves, excluding current portion 13



13

Other long-term liabilities 99



86

Total liabilities 930



842









Redeemable noncontrolling interest 9



10









Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 121



124

Additional paid-in capital 443



452

Retained earnings 1,390



1,206

Treasury stock (393)



(397)

Accumulated comprehensive loss (157)



(151)

Total stockholders' equity 1,404



1,234

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,343



$ 2,086



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES (DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 320



$ 33

Adjustments to net income:





Depreciation and amortization 29



28

Loss on impairment —



7

Deferred taxes 4



(4)

Loss on early debt extinguishment 11



—

Other adjustments, net 3



(5)

Changes in assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions and divestitures):





Receivables (74)



(31)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3



(1)

Inventories (50)



(36)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (3)



(16)

Income taxes payable, net of receivables 71



16

Net cash provided by operating activities 314



(9)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Property, plant, and equipment additions (34)



(24)

Other investing activities 2



—

Net cash used in investing activities (32)



(24)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Borrowing of long-term debt 350



350

Repayment of long-term debt, including redemption premium (359)



—

Payment of cash dividends (17)



(16)

Purchase of stock (122)



—

Other financing activities (10)



(5)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (158)



329

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (2)



(3)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 122



293

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 535



195

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 658



$ 488



LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

The following tables set forth: (1) housing starts, (2) our North American sales volume, and (3) Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE). We consider these items to be key performance indicators because LP's management uses these metrics to evaluate our business and trends, measure our performance, and make strategic decisions and believes that the key performance indicators presented provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of LP. These key performance indicators should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the U.S. GAAP financial measures presented herein. These measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled performance indicators used by other companies.

We monitor housing starts, which is a leading external indicator of residential construction in the United States that correlates with the demand for many of our products. We believe that this is a useful measure for evaluating our results and that providing this measure should allow interested persons to more readily compare our sales volume for past and future periods to an external indicator of product demand. Other companies may present housing start data differently and therefore, as presented by us, our housing start data may not be comparable to similarly-titled indicators reported by other companies.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Housing starts1:





Single-Family 256



212

Multi-Family 106



113



362



325



1Actual U.S. Housing starts data reported by U.S. Census Bureau as published through April 16, 2021.

We monitor sales volumes for our products in our Siding, OSB and EWP segments, which we define as the number of units of our products sold within the applicable period. Evaluating sales volume by product type helps us identify and address changes in product demand, broad market factors that may affect our performance, and opportunities for future growth. It should be noted that other companies may present sales volumes differently and, therefore, as presented by us, sales volumes may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. We believe that sales volumes can be a useful measure for evaluating and understanding our business.

The following table sets forth North American sales volumes for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and 2020:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Sales Volume Siding OSB EWP Total

Siding OSB EWP Total SmartSide (MMSF) 406

—

—

406



291

—

—

291

Fiber siding (MMSF) 1

—

—

1



38

—

—

38

OSB - commodity (MMSF) —

456 —

456



—

522

—

522

OSB - Structural Solutions (MMSF) —

402 —

402



—

396

—

396

I-Joist (MMLF) —

—

30

30



—

—

26

26

LVL (MCF) —

—

1,911

1,911



—

—

1,753

1,753

LSL (MCF) —

—

441

441



—

—

699

699



We measure OEE of each of our mills to track improvements in the utilization and productivity of our manufacturing assets. OEE is a composite metric that considers asset uptime (adjusted for capital project downtime and similar events), production rates, and finished product quality. It should be noted that other companies may present OEE differently and, therefore, as presented by us, OEE may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. We believe that when used in conjunction with other metrics, OEE can be a useful measure for evaluating our ability to generate profits, and that providing this measure should allow interested persons to more readily monitor operational improvements. OEE for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, for each of our segments is listed below:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Siding 90 %

89 % OSB 82 %

88 % EWP 91 %

88 % South America 70 %

69 %

LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED SEGMENT INFORMATION (DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Net sales





Siding $ 285



$ 212

OSB 539



220

EWP 123



99

South America 53



36

Other 18



18

Intersegment sales —



—

Total sales $ 1,017



$ 585



LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA, NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME, AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS (DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Net income $ 320



$ 33

Add (deduct):





Net loss attributed to noncontrolling interest 1



—

Income attributed to LP 320



33

Provision for income taxes 96



9

Depreciation and amortization 29



28

Stock-based compensation expense 1



2

Loss on impairment attributed to LP —



7

Other operating credits and charges, net —



2

Loss on early debt extinguishment 11



—

Interest expense 5



5

Investment income —



2

Other non-operating items (1)



(5)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 461



$ 83









Siding $ 90



$ 42

OSB 354



35

EWP 7



9

South America 21



7

Other (5)



(3)

Corporate (6)



(7)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 461



$ 83





Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Net income $ 320



$ 33

Add (deduct):





Net loss attributed to noncontrolling interest 1



—

Income attributed to LP 320



33

Loss on impairment attributed to LP —



7

Other operating credits and charges, net —



2

Loss on early debt extinguishment 11



—

Reported tax provision 96



9

Adjusted income before tax 427



51

Normalized tax provision at 25% (107)



(13)

Adjusted Income $ 320



$ 38

Diluted shares outstanding 107



113

Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 3.01



$ 0.34



