LPG Market To Witness 66% Of The growth From APAC | Residential Segment Emerged As The Largest Revenue-Generating End-user Segment In 2021 | Technavio

LPG Market Vendor Insights

The LPG market is fragmented and the degree of fragmentation will intensify during the forecast period due to emerging competition from the new players entering the market. Companies are offering innovative solutions to strengthen their market positions. For instance, Astomos Energy Corp. offers LPG supply chain such as overseas procurement, vessel operation, import terminal and many more.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Astomos Energy Corp.

Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.

BP Plc

China Gas Holdings Ltd.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.

OQ SAOC

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Shell plc

LPG Market Segment Highlights

By End-user

Residential

The residential segment held the largest LPG market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period. The physical properties of LPG make it convenient to transport significant amounts of energy as a liquid under moderate pressure in specially designed bottles. The adoption of LPG in remote towns and villages is high as the supply of natural gas is limited in these remote areas.

Petrochemical

Industrial and commercial

Transport

Others.

Key Market Trend & Challenge:

The increase in the supply of natural gas is one of the key drivers supporting the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market growth.

In addition, the adoption of LPG as a marine fuel is another factor supporting the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market growth. Owing to the stringent regulations pertaining to marine emissions, there has been increasing adoption of LPG as a marine fuel and development of LPG bunkering. As a result, this will boost the growth of the global LPG market during the forecast period.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.10% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 49.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.91 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 66% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Japan, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Astomos Energy Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., BP Plc, China Gas Holdings Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., OQ SAOC, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., and Shell plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 08 Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 10: Value Chain Analysis: Oil and gas exploration and production market

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.3 Production process

2.2.4 Abandonment

2.2.5 Outbound logistics

2.2.6 End-users

2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by End- user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: End- user- Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End- user

Exhibit 23: Comparison by End- user

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 25: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 27: Petrochemical- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Industrial and commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Industrial and commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29: Industrial and commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Transport - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Transport - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 31: Transport - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

5.7.1 Agriculture

5.7.2 Non-energy uses

Exhibit 33: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 35: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increase in supply of natural gas

8.1.2 Increasing government support for LPG adoption

8.1.3 Rising need for cleaner fuel

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Fluctuation in oil and gas prices

8.2.2 Competition to LPG from other sources of energy

8.2.3 Infrastructural challenges

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Adoption of LPG as marine fuel

8.3.2 Technological advances

8.3.3 Increasing collaboration among various stakeholders of LPG value chain

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 53: Industry Risk

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: ?Market positioning of vendors?

10.3 Astomos Energy Corp.

Exhibit 56: Astomos Energy Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 57: Astomos Energy Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 58: Astomos Energy Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 59: Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 61: Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 62: Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 BP Plc

Exhibit 63: BP Plc - Overview

Exhibit 64: BP Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 65: BP Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 66: BP Plc - Segment focus

10.6 China Gas Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 67: China Gas Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 68: China Gas Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 69: China Gas Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 70: China Gas Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exhibit 71: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 72: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 73: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 74: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 75: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 76: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 77: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 78: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 79: Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 80: Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 81: Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 82: Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 OQ SAOC

Exhibit 83: OQ SAOC - Overview

Exhibit 84: OQ SAOC - Product and service

Exhibit 85: OQ SAOC - Key offerings

10.11 Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Exhibit 86: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. - Overview

Exhibit 87: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 88: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. - Key offerings

10.12 Shell plc

Exhibit 89: Shell plc - Overview

Exhibit 90: Shell plc - Product and service

Exhibit 91: Shell plc - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology

Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 95: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

