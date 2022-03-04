LPGA Golf Pro Jodi Ewart Shadoff Partners with Once Upon A Coconut Premium Coconut Water

ORLANDO, Fla., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Upon A Coconut, a premium purpose-driven coconut water, and LPGA golf pro Jodi Ewart Shadoff are excited to announce a new partnership which will see Ewart Shadoff promoting the popular coconut water brand throughout all of her public appearances.

British born Ewart Shadoff is a star in the LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) ranking of women golfers worldwide. A professional golfer since 2010, Ewart Shadoff qualified for the LPGA Tour in 2011 and has multiple top-10 finishes over the years. She has also played in the prestigious Solheim Cup in 2013, 2017 & 2019 and the UL International Crown in 2016 and 2018.

Said Ewart Shadoff, "Being a member of the Once Upon a Coconut family is more than just partnering with a brand. Once Upon a Coconut is a brand movement driven by philanthropy and community involvement. The positivity of the brand team members and leadership get me very excited about what the future holds for his new partnership. Oh, and did I mention that the product is the absolute best on the market?"

Once Upon A Coconut CEO John Chiorando agreed, saying "Jodi is an excellent golfer and an even better person, and we are honored to have her represent the Once Upon a Coconut brand and look forward to our continued partnership as move forward into the future."

Once Upon A Coconut's commitment towards sourcing the highest quality coconut water with the best taste, are at the heart of all of its products, including its new Sparkling Coconut Water with Caffeine, which addresses a much needed gap in natural energy and focus.

In a recent taste test held by Women's Health Magazine, Once Upon A Coconut scored as second in best taste and healthiest coconut waters on the market.

About Once Upon A Coconut

Once Upon A Coconut, a subsidiary of The Neighborhood Beverage Company, is a premium coconut water that is made with a story. Designed in the US, and packaged in Vietnam, Once Upon A Coconut offers two varieties: Pure Coconut Water and Sparkling Coconut Water + Energy. Refreshingly packed with potassium, nutrients, and electrolytes, Once Upon A Coconut is fat-free, gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO. Available in 11oz. recyclable slim aluminum cans and currently sold online direct-to-consumer.

About Jodi Ewart Shadoff

