LPWAN in Consumer IoT (2019 Study): Strengths, Weaknesses & Opportunities

Low power wide area networks (LPWAN) enable new applications and services, thanks to their long range, extended battery life, and massive scalability. At the same time, cost reductions make LPWAN a competitive option for many existing solutions. While initial LPWAN deployments overwhelmingly focus on industrial IoT use cases, this report highlights the opportunities for LPWAN in consumer-facing IoT markets.

This report compares the strengths and weaknesses of LPWAN solutions and assesses how each solution may open opportunities for manufacturers and service providers.

Burning Questions Addressed by this Report:

1. What is LPWAN and why is it a potential networking option for consumer IoT solutions?

2. How does LPWAN compare to other wireless networking technologies used in the consumer market?

3. Where are the opportunities for using LPWAN in consumer IoT markets and how are companies in those spaces using LPWAN today?

4. How do we project LPWAN technology use to grow in consumer markets? Will it replace existing technologies or complement them?

Opportunities for LPWAN draws information and data from several sources:

1. Interviews and research conducted on companies offering connected products and services

2. Company financial reports and related secondary research

3. Consumer surveys and forecasts

American Broadband Households and Their Technologies (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019)

4. Industry reports and whitepapers, including but not limited to the following:

5G and Wi-Fi Provider Strategies for the Next-Generation Network

Modern Broadband: Competition and Retention at Gigabit Speeds

360 Deep Dive: Examining Broadband Cord Cutters

Key Topics Covered



Research Objectives

Research Approach

Companies Interviewed or Researched

Executive Summary

Defining Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN)

Core Features of LPWAN Technology

LPWAN for Consumer IoT

LPWAN for Consumer IoT and Industrial IoT

Assessment of Leading LPWAN Technologies

Key Findings: Technology Evaluation

Key Findings: Business Models

Key Findings: LPWAN Market Future Outlook

Recommended Strategy to LPWAN Service Providers

Defining LPWAN for Consumer IoT

Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN): Defining Factors

What is LPWAN?

Range Comparison: LPWAN vs. LAN vs. PAN

Major LPWAN Technologies - A Quick Analogy

LPWAN Alliances and Standard Bodies

LPWAN Ecosystem (non-exhaustive examples)

LPWAN: Private vs. Public Options

Current Challenges for LPWAN

Analysis and Comparison of LPWAN Technologies

Evaluating LPWAN Technologies

Sigfox: Overview and Key Partners

Sigfox: Value Propositions and Weaknesses

Sigfox Advantage: Triple Resiliency Against Radio Jamming

Sigfox as Primary vs. Backup LPWAN Connectivity

LoRaWAN - Overview and Key Partners

LoRaWAN: Value Propositions and Weaknesses

LoRaWAN Technology and Network Architecture

WiFi 802.11ah HaLow - Overview and Partners

WiFi HaLow - Value Propositions and Weaknesses

Evolution Path of LTE-M, NB-IoT, and EC-GSM

LTE-M: Overview and Key Partners

LTE-M: Value Propositions and Weaknesses

NB-IoT: Overview & Partners

NB-IoT: Value Propositions and Weaknesses

LTE-M vs. NB-IOT

Use Cases of LPWAN for Consumer IoT

LPWAN Applications for People/Pets, Homes/Buildings, and Cars

Case Study: LTE-M for Medical Wearables

Advantages of LTE-M for Medical Wearables

Smart Watch Adoption and Data Plans (Q1/19)

Importance of Feature When Purchasing Smart Watch (Q2/19)

Case Study: LoRaWAN-based ID Cards

Advantages of LoRaWAN for Personal Security

Interest in Personal Safety Solutions (Q2/18)

Case Study: Private LPWAN for Multi-Dwelling Unit (MDUs)

Advantages of Private LoRaWAN for MDUs

Bridging LoRaWAN with Legacy Devices in Homes/MDUs

Important Factors Influencing Home Renting/Purchase Decision (Q4/18)

Attitudes towards Homes with Smart Technology (Q4/18)

Case Study: Sigfox (Public LPWAN) for People, Homes, and Cars

Other Sigfox Use Cases for People, Pets, and Homes

Desired Items for Smart Tag Tracking Service (Q2/18)

Advantages of Sigfox for Consumer IoT Use Cases

Case Study: Tracking Shared Bikes via LPWAN

Case Study: Shared Economy - Parking Spots

Case Study: LPWAN for Connected Cars

Desired Capabilities of Vehicle Monitoring Service (Q2/18)

Consumer Insights: Home Access and Control

Home Access and Controls for Consumers

Access Control Device Adoption (Q4/18)

Access Control Devices: Ranking of Product Capabilities (Q4/18)

Access Control Devices: Current Product Capabilities (Q4/18)

Value of In-Home Delivery Services (Q4/18)

Willingness to Pay for In-Home Delivery Services at Various Price (Q4/18)

LPWAN Market Outlook: Growth and Trends

LPWAN Market Outlook

Sigfox: Market Presence and Growth

LoRaWAN: Market Presence and Growth

Senet: Public LoRaWAN Service Provider

TTN - The Things Network

NB-IoT and LTE-M: Market Presence

LTE-M and NB-IOT: Growth

T-Mobile Supports NB-IoT & LTE-M

China Telecom Bets on NB-IoT

Hybrid NB-IoT + LoRaWAN in China Unicom & China Tower

Technology Comparison and Recommendation

LPWAN Technology Comparison

Recommendations to LPWAN Users

