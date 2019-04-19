LRA Members Earn 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of The Year & Partner of The Year - Sustained Excellence Award

"Our four founding member organizations embody the passion, professionalism and integrity of the ENERGY STAR NEW HOMES program. Our commitment to elevating the quality, consistency and embedded value proposition of third-party certified high-performance residential new construction in America is critical today to ensuring the standards of the ENERGY STAR program are made available to as many Americans as possible," said LRA President Matthew Cooper.

"I applaud the 2019 ENERGY STAR Award Winners," said EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum. "Their innovation and leadership enhance America's economic competitiveness. Reducing costly energy waste improves air quality and public health while protecting the environment."

For a complete list of 2019 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About LEADING RATERS of AMERICA

The Leading Raters of America, Inc. ("LRA") was formed by companies who share a common vision for independently verified residential and commercial energy efficiency in America's homes, businesses and institutions. Collectively these companies serve as third-party experts to the largest U.S. home building companies, commercial developers, institutional users and property management firms in all 50 U.S. States. Our vision incorporates the responsibility to impart the highest quality and consistency for independent energy rating of new and existing buildings in accordance with building codes, industry standards, built-environment science and a paramount code of ethics. A key strategic element of U.S. economic and environmental wellbeing is the consistent assurance to consumers, builders, operators, utility companies, building code professionals and government officials that third-party energy (in all its various forms) efficiency certification is credible, of the highest quality, and impartial to outside influence.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid $30 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

