LRES Promotes David Sober as Vice President, National Sales Manager

"I am excited about the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead as we look to expand our operations and achieve tremendous growth targets. I'm fortunate to work alongside a talented and knowledgeable team poised to accomplish our goals," states Mr. Sober.

"For the past three years, David has shown us his innate drive for success. We are thrilled to have him take on this expanded role and lead the national sales team," states LRES President, Mark Johnson.

Mr. Sober has been in the mortgage industry for over eight years and has built relationships with federal agencies, GSEs, and top lenders, servicers, and investors.

About LRES

Founded in 2001, LRES Corporation provides property valuations, REO asset management and HOA solutions for the mortgage and real estate industry.

At LRES, "We Hear You." Our team is committed to delivering superior service and customized, real-world solutions that help our clients effectively manage compliance and financial risks associated with property valuation and mortgage-related assets and drive profitability.

For the latest LRES information, visit the LRES Newsroom at www.lres.com/category/articles/ and register for email updates.

