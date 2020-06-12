LRG Clothing And The Future Kingz Collaborate On A Collection

Kangsta Tee

Neck Froze Tee

TFK World Tour Tee

On Bro Tee

Kangsta Hoodie

"As a brand we want to make sure we continue to put the spotlight where it really belongs. It's part of our DNA at Lifted Research Group. We love TFK. It's been great to see how hard they continue to work, we're proud of all they have accomplished." - Danish Gajiani, LRG's CEO.

This brotherhood of performers is known for their unique style and explosive energy on stage. Their stories have captured the hearts of audiences everywhere. Moreover, their songs and dance videos have been shared all over the world. They can dance, rap, and sing; but more than anything, they activate the crowd. They are: The Future Kingz.

The Official LRG x TFK collection drops today and is available at L-R-G.com

About Lifted Research Group

Lifted Research Group is a company designed to overthrow the masses by our influence. Our slogan is simple, "underground inventive, overground effective". At LRG we want to focus on the ones that are trying to pay their rent with their passions. Think of us as a support group for the independent and underground culture. We're trying to put the spotlight where we think it really belongs because it is much more than clothing and concepts, it is a way of living. LRG, innovative essence for the above average person.

