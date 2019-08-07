LRG Clothing Teams Up With Jon Z For Collaboration
Aug 07, 2019, 09:55 ET
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, streetwear brand LRG (Lifted Research Group) announces its latest collaboration with Latin Trap artist Jon Z. "We're excited to partner with Jon to bring his ideas to life with this collaboration. Jon Z has been a true fan of LRG for many years, we're stoked to bring him on board for an official Jon Z x LRG collection," states LRG's Director of Marketing Rene Garzona. The official Jon Z x LRG Collection is set to drop this upcoming Holiday season and will be available in limited quantities at L-R-G.com and select retailers.
Jon Z is a rapper from San Juan, Puerto Rico, whose music is equally influenced by reggaeton and hip-hop, particularly trap. Jon Z recently worked with YG, Tyga and Enrique Iglesias on collaborative projects. Jon Z is currently signed to Chosen Few Emerald Entertainment Inc.
Lifted Research Group is a company designed to overthrow the masses by our influence. Our slogan is simple, "underground inventive, overground effective". At LRG we want to focus on the ones that are trying to pay their rent with their passions. Think of us as a support group for the independent and underground culture. We're trying to put the spotlight where we think it really belongs because it is much more than clothing and concepts, it is a way of living. LRG, innovative essence for the above average person.
SOURCE LRG
Share this article