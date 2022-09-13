L&S Advisors, Inc. Named to PSN Top Guns List of Best Performing Strategies for Q2 2022

Quarterly PSN Top Guns List published by Zephyr identifies best-in-class separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- L&S Advisors, Inc. announced today it has been named to the celebrated PSN Top Guns List of best performing separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies for Q2 2022. The highly anticipated list, published by Zephyr, remains one of the most important references for investors and asset managers.

L&S strategies were honored with the following distinctions:

L&S Short Duration Investment Grade

3 Star Category ★★★

L&S High Yield Fixed Income

2 Star Category ★★

L&S Short-Duration High Yield

3 Star Category ★★★

L&S Short Duration Investment Grade, L&S High Yield Fixed Income and L&S Short-Duration High Yield are co-managed by Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager Kenneth Malamed and Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst Matthew Nussbaum, CFA.

Through a combination of PSN's proprietary performance screens, the PSN Top Guns List ranks products in six proprietary categories in over 75 universes based on continued performance over time.

[2-Star Category:] had one of the top ten returns for the one-year period in their respective universes.

[3-Star Category:] had one of the top ten returns for the three-year period in their respective universes.

The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located on https://psn.fi.informais.com/

"With the growing interest in separately managed accounts, the PSN Top Guns List has attracted greater attention," says Margaret Tobiasen, SVP of Data Distribution who cites PSN's pioneering efforts as the first SMA database as the reason for the list's popularity. "L&S Advisors has done remarkable work and we are pleased to include them as a top performer."

For more details on the methodology behind the PSN Top Guns Rankings or to purchase PSN Top Guns Reports, contact Margaret Tobiasen at [email protected].

About L&S Advisors, Inc.

L&S Advisors, Inc. is a registered investment advisor (RIA) headquartered in Los Angeles that was originally founded in 1979. L&S specializes in investment advisory services for high-net-worth investors, as well as institutional accounts, endowments and family offices. As an independent, fee-only RIA dedicated exclusively to managing assets, L&S Advisors provides objective and unbiased investment advice. The firm is defined by its client-focused, flexible investment strategies and its complete commitment to objectivity, independence, and transparency in all areas of its business. For more information, visit https://www.lsadvisors.com.

About Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr

Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. IFI's Zephyr portfolio supports asset allocation, investment analysis, portfolio construction, and client communications that combine to help advisors and portfolio managers retain and grow client relationships. For more information about IFI, visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com. For more information about Zephyr's PSN Separately Managed Accounts data, visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com/products-and-services/data-analysis-and-tools/psn-sma.

Media Contact:

L&S Media Relations

[email protected]

(310) 893-6060

SOURCE L & S Advisors Inc