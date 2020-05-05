LS Power Illinois Plants Donate $100,000 To Ease Burden Of COVID-19 For Local Communities

ROCKFORD, Ill., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help the communities surrounding its Aurora, Rockford and University Park facilities, LS Power has contributed a combined $100,000 to charitable organizations working on the front lines of the COVID-19 response.

"Our employees and local partners are the backbones of our operations, and we share their concerns for the struggles our communities are grappling with," said Dave Olsheski, LS Power's Asset Manager in Illinois. "We are inspired by those who are making extraordinary sacrifices on behalf of the greater good. With deep gratitude, we want to give back to the communities who have welcomed us for so many years."

Many of the organizations being supported are long-standing partners and play crucial roles in their communities. The contributions include:

$20,000 to organizations in Aurora , including the Aurora Interfaith Food Pantry, Mutual Ground, Marie Wilkinson's Food Pantry, The Neighbor Project, National Alliance on Mental Illness, and Access DuPage.

to organizations in , including the Aurora Interfaith Food Pantry, Mutual Ground, Food Pantry, The Neighbor Project, National Alliance on Mental Illness, and Access DuPage. $30,000 to organizations in Rockford , including the Rockford Rock River Valley Food Pantry and 100 Strong.

to organizations in , including the Rockford Rock River Valley Food Pantry and 100 Strong. $50,000 to organizations near University Park , including St. James Hospital, Riverside HealthCare, Silver Cross Hospital, Greater Joliet Area YMCA, University Park Fire Department, Monee Township Food Pantry and Governors State University .

"When Aurora Generation (LS Power) reached out to Mutual Ground to see how they could help, we never could have guessed how generous they would be, and how much of an impact they would make on the services we provide. They have made a difference in the lives of the victims of domestic violence that we serve, and we are extremely grateful," said Kathy Melone, Advancement Director at Mutual Ground, an organization working to end the cycle of domestic and sexual violence.

"We are so grateful for the support of LS Power in recent months. Our mission has always been to provide nutritious food to those in urgent need, and LS Power stepped up to help make that possible in a time more urgent than ever before," said Kim Adams-Bakke, Executive Director of the Rock River Valley Food Pantry.

"We will continue to listen to our employees and community leaders to learn where we can be most helpful and have the greatest impact possible," added Olsheski.

LS Power's four natural gas peaking power plants in Illinois provide low-cost electricity and operate as needed to ensure grid reliability. Their ability to start and stop quickly is increasingly important as a balancing resource to the growing nature of renewable power generation. Beyond Illinois, LS Power has committed $1 million to assist communities with COVID-19 relief in over 20 states where it operates and is building new energy infrastructure across the nation.

About LS Power

LS Power is a development, investment and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. Since its inception in 1990, LS Power has consistently been at the leading edge of the industry's evolution, often introducing or commercializing new technologies and developing new markets. To date, LS Power has developed, constructed, managed or acquired more than 42,000 MW of power generation, including utility scale solar, wind, hydro, natural gas-fired and battery storage projects, and over 630 miles of transmission, for which it has raised in excess of $45 billion in debt and equity financing to support North American infrastructure. Additionally, LS Power actively invests in businesses and platforms focused on distributed energy resources and energy efficiency. For more information, please visit www.LSPower.com.

