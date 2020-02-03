LSG & LEDES™ Announce Business Partnership

MIAMI, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LSG, a leading legal billing software provider, is proud to announce an exciting Operational Support Agreement with the LEDES Oversight Committee, a global non-profit organization driving legal data exchange standards, including most notably the formats used in legal ebilling. The two organizations will work together to provide benefits to LEDES members, such as creating and promoting web-based content to aid law firms, vendors and corporate clients in electronic billing process. LEDES and LSG are discussing future opportunities, including member access to Bilr, a leading legal billing software solution, available in both desktop and mobile formats. Bilr assists with the creation of LEDES invoices and incorporates the just released LEDES API allowing for direct communication with ebilling vendor systems that develop the LEDES API capabilities.

At a high level, LEDES is a series of open standard formats for the electronic exchange of billing for the legal industry, with specifications that support flat fee, hourly billing, expenses, multiple currencies, and global taxes. The LEDES standards are globally recognized as a compliant industry-specific EDI for electronic invoicing. Created in 1995, the work of this volunteer-led non-profit group, comprised of corporate legal departments, law firms, universities, software vendors and technology consultants, also includes formats for the exchange of timekeeper, budget and intellectual property matter information, as well as creating and maintaining UTBMS standards.

Both organizations will work to continue to add member benefits beyond what's already mentioned, and to spread the message about LEDES standards.

Jane A. Bennitt, president of the LOC, said of the agreement "we are pleased to bring our members the benefits associated with this type of collaboration, and we hope this will further drive initiatives that add value to everyone involved. This agreement is part of our 2020 initiative to streamline and improve the legal ebilling process globally. Our interest in Bilr is primarily to support smaller global firms required to ebill but who may not have traditional Western-style billing software."

Gary Markham, CEO of LSG, said "we are excited to work with LEDES to benefit members and continue to make ebilling more efficient. The LEDES format reduces the time, law firms spend on invoice creation and task descriptions, which aligns well with our mission of providing value add expense management and ebilling software to a variety of industries."

For more information, please visit lsg.com, getbilr.com and ledes.org.

Contact: info@lsg.com, +1-212-269-4520.

