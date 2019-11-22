LSI Announces 2019 Winner of Employee Charity Vote

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LSI today announced the charity their employees voted to support in 2020. In 1994, LSI was founded on the belief that everyone deserves Remarkable Service, not just the wealthy. In this, their 25th year in business LSI continues to help people all over the country, with their personal finances. So, it is no surprise that helping people will be the center of their 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts.

Over a three month period, LSI's 750 employees engaged in a series of votes to determine what charity LSI would support in 2020. The first phase involved employees putting forward charities they wanted LSI to support. This was followed by face-off votes between charities. There were some very close rounds during this process, to ensure that everyone's voice was heard.

LSI is proud to announce that in 2020 they will be supporting the My Stuff Bags Foundation and their work helping children rescued from abusive homes. "We are humbled by the work that My Stuff Bags Foundation does in helping children in need." d. Tyler Miller, MKTG Ideas & Communication at LSI continues, "It was clear during the employee voting process that this charity's mission was the one that our employees felt very strongly about supporting."

Since 1998, the My Stuff Bags Foundation has been addressing the needs of an often forgotten group of American children, those who must leave everything behind when they are rescued from abuse, neglect or abandonment and enter foster care, or who must flee with their mothers to the safety of a battered women's home. Tragically, these children enter shelters with little more than the clothes on their backs and little hope for their future.

"The My Stuff Bags Foundation was thrilled to learn about LSI's commitment to helping fulfill our mission," said Janeen Holmes, President/CEO of My Stuff Bags Foundation. "We need a lot more investment and support from companies like LSI, in order to help the hundreds of thousands children rescued from dangerous home environments across the United States each year."

ABOUT LSI

Headquartered in Elgin, IL - LSI believes in helping people. In 1994, three friends, Mark Johnson, Phil Stewart and Rex Johnson, shared a vision. They created a new way to leverage technology in order for financial service companies to Connect People with People. They believed then, as they still do today, that engaging conversations nurture loyalty. This foundation drives LSI's passion to deliver flexible solutions and Remarkable Service for their clients. LSI is an employee-owned company with over 300 credit union clients and offices in Elgin, IL, Naperville, IL, Chicago, IL and now Albuquerque, NM. With over 720 employees, LSI offers individuals a career path in the financial services industry, providing great benefits including paid training through the LSI ACADEMY, health insurance and 401(k). To learn more about careers at LSI, visit www.MyLSIcareers.com.

LSI Media Contact:

ABOUT MY STUFF BAGS FOUNDATION

My Stuff Bags Foundation, a national charity, addresses some of the immediate physical and emotional needs of children who must be rescued from abuse, neglect and abandonment. Traumatized by the events leading to their rescue, these children often enter crisis shelters with no belongings. Each age and gender appropriate, individual My Stuff Bag is filled by volunteers with new, donated items such as toys, clothing, personal toiletries, books, a stuffed animal and a blanket, often handmade. The items in a My Stuff Bag provide comfort and hope to rescued children and send the message that lots of people do care about them. Due to the strong grassroots support of corporations, community organizations and individuals, more than 560,000 children across the nation have received a My Stuff Bag.

