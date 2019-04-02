LSIS Co. Ltd. showcases world class DC solution at HANNOVER MESSE 2019

LSIS participated in the Hannover Messe 2019, held from the 1 st to the 5 th of April, with a theme based on "Integrated Smart Solution in AC & DC", unveiling power transmission and distribution technologies for both alternating and direct currents, as well as a plethora of combined and integrated smart energy solutions.

The company held 3 different zones: Smart DC Solutions, Smart AC Solutions and ESS Solutions.

Strategic Solutions for Smart DC & AC categories

LSIS, in collaboration with Korean Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), headlined their exhibition with an introduction of Seogeochado Island, the world's largest direct current (DC) island project, located in Jindo-Gun, Jeollanam-Do Province of South Korea. The introduction of their DC Solutions as well as other electric power solutions along with a VR gaming experience that took the visitors on a virtual tour around the island was well received by the event.

Strategic DC category products, DC 1500V MCCB, DC 1000V, 1500V Relay, DC Switch-Disconnector, were unveiled. The DC 1500V 4000A Switch-Disconnector was a product to answer to the ever growing global high-capacity energy production market, and it especially drew in the attention as the world's first Switch-Disconnector in the 4000A Class.

For AC solutions, their smart power distribution panels with integrated ICT and IoT technologies that self-diagnoses and prevents safety hazards was first introduced on the global market. LSIS plans to aggressively expand their market in the global low-voltage to mid-voltage electric power supply market with the launch of their smart power distribution panels.

Next-gen electric power transmission solutions.

As the leader of the South Korean High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) industry, LSIS integrated their core technology in power conversion to introduce their technical abilities to overcome power loss limitations during the exchange process with FACTS, a Flexible AC Transmission System.

FACTS is a technology that stabilizes the electric power system by compensating the reactive power, necessary in the transmission and distribution process.

LSIS completed the development of core technology related to SVC(675Mkvar SVC), an iconic next-gen technology, as well as STATCOM(300Mvat STATCOM) the 1st generation in flexible AC transmission systems. LSIS is firmly committed to tapping into overseas markets as well as domestic markets.

South Korea and other European countries, as well as other nations across the globe, are adopting flexible AC transmission systems to efficiently utilize pre-existing power networks and also for system stabilization, as well as to lessen the financial burden of construction costs for pylons and power plants.

Modular PCS for ESS

Following the changes in the world energy market, LSIS introduced a new ESS product drawing the attention of the world as the center of the new renewable energy business.

LSIS's customized mid to high capacity ESS PCS product "LSIS Modular Scalable PCS" is a self-developed product based on the company's global production standards in the industrial inverter category, including power conversion technology and motor speed-controlled energy usage reduction technology.

The company enabled the smart independent operation function by designing modular units of 125kW~158kW capacity Power Electronic Building Blocks (PEBB), a key part in ESS PCS. By connecting 16 units in parallel, the expandability, stability and economic feasibility was greatly improved.

The company also exhibited ESS PCS products from LS Energy Solutions (formerly Parker-Hannifin ESS Businesses before acquisition from LSIS) creating a synergetic effect in the global market. The "PowerBRiC" has a capacity of 125kW and can cover up to MW class requirements. It is composed of 19-inch rack formations, which can be customized according to the customer's requirements and needs.

A LSIS spokesperson stated: "We have introduced a large collection of core solutions that can prove our competitive edge over the competition who are also globally developing future growth technologies. Not only will this occasion be useful in making our customizable solutions be marketable anywhere in the world, but it also will be a great opportunity for us to showcase our DC based smart energy solutions to new international clients."

About LSIS

LSIS, Korea's leading company in Smart Energy Field

LSIS was established in Korea, 1974, and has been growing as a global Smart Energy solution based on electric power and industrial automation business.

LSIS is actively promoting Smart Energy business under the guidance of its mission 'Futuring Smart Energy', which means LSIS will lead the future of the Smart Energy. LSIS had already strived to develop Smartgrid Technology through the convergence of electricity and IT technology. LSIS thus is leading not only Korean energy market, but also the new global energy industry market by inventing key solution, ESS (Energy Storage System) and EMS (Energy Management System), and by commercializing Smart Factory Solution that converges IoT (Internet of Things) technology with automation, in preparation for the spread of 'Industry 4.0', that is targeted to strengthen the competitiveness of the manufacturing business.

www.lsis.com

