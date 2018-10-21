LSK BioPharma and Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Announce Global Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate the Combination of Anti-Angiogenesis and Immuno-Oncology Therapy for Patients with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

SALT LAKE CITY and SHANGHAI, Oct. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LSK BioPharma (or "LSKB"), a US-based biopharmaceutical firm and Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Co., Ltd. (SHA:600276, or "Hengrui"), one of the largest and most innovative fully-integrated biopharmaceutical companies based in China, today announced that the companies have entered into a global clinical collaboration in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), evaluating the safety and efficacy of LSKB's rivoceranib, also known as apatinib or Aitan® (brand name) in China, a selective and potent VEGFR-2 inhibitor, in combination with Hengrui's camrelizumab (SHR-1210), a humanized anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody currently under NDA review in China for classic Hodgkin's Lymphoma (cHL).

Under the terms of the clinical collaboration agreement, Hengrui will be responsible for administering the clinical trial with all study costs outside of China shared equally among both parties. LSKB will retain full commercial rights for rivoceranib outside of China and Hengrui will retain full commercial rights for camrelizumab worldwide.

"At diagnosis, hepatocellular carcinoma typically has a dismal prognosis due to a lack of treatment options and the ineffectiveness of standard systemic therapies," said Dr. Sung Chul Kim, LSKB's President, "we are enthusiastic to work with Hengrui for the potential to help more patients by combining rivoceranib with camrelizumab."

"We are pursuing camrelizumab in about 20 clinical trials in China. There is ample scientific evidence and preliminary clinical data supporting the synergistic effects of camrelizumab when used in combination with apatinib (rivoceranib)," said Dr. Lianshan Zhang, President of Global R&D of Hengrui. "We look forward to partnering with LSKB to build upon the existing preclinical and clinical data and further explore this combination therapy for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma, an area of high unmet medical needs."

"As one of the leading biopharmaceutical companies in China, we are committed to developing innovative medicines to address the urgent clinical needs. Through years of effort, Hengrui has built a robust oncology pipeline, which holds significant potential to benefit cancer patients. We are excited about this collaboration to accelerate the delivery of effective and durable treatment options for patients around the world," said Dr. Piaoyang Sun, Chairman of Hengrui.

Currently, Hengrui is conducting an open-label, single arm multicenter phase 2 study (NCT03463876) to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the combination of camrelizumab and apatinib in patients with advanced HCC in China, where Hengrui has received approval of apatinib monotherapy for advanced gastric cancer. At ASCO 2018, it was reported that the objective response rate (ORR) and disease control rate (DCR) were 50.0% and 85.7%, respectively, among 14 evaluated advanced HCC patients treated by camrelizumab in combination with apatinib in an open-label, phase 1 study in China (Xu et al., NCT02942329). In addition, camrelizumab and apatinib combination therapy is also being evaluated by Hengrui for multiple indications including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC), and gastric cancer (GC) in China.

It is hypothesized that the combination of rivoceranib and camrelizumab may enhance the immune system, aiding the fight against cancer. In addition to the known anti-angiogenic effects of rivoceranib, it may also enhance camrelizumab's anti-tumor activity by normalizing tumor vasculature and reversing the tumor suppressive immune microenvironment.

About Rivoceranib (Apatinib)

Rivoceranib, also known as apatinib or Aitan® (brand name) in China, is the first successful small-molecule angiogenesis inhibitor in gastric cancer. Rivoceranib acts by inhibiting angiogenesis, a critical process in cancer growth and proliferation. Specifically, rivoceranib selectively inhibits VEGFR-2 which mediates the primary pathway for tumor-mediated angiogenesis.

Hengrui, who owns the China rights to rivoceranib, received the approval from China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA, formerly known as CFDA) in 2014 to market the drug under the brand name Aitan ® in China for advanced gastric cancer. LSKB, which holds the global rights (ex-China), is currently conducting a global (12 countries including US, Japan, Korea, Italy, Germany, and Russia) phase 3 clinical trial of rivoceranib in advanced or metastatic gastric cancer patients. Rivoceranib (apatinib) is currently listed in 220 clinical studies on www.clinicaltrials.gov with over 20,000 patients enrolled or planned to be enrolled in numerous cancers including GC, colorectal cancer (CRC), HCC, NSCLC, esophageal cancer, thyroid cancer, mesothelioma, and neuroendocrine tumors. It has also shown potential to significantly improve outcomes in combination with chemotherapeutics and immunotherapy, as well as for maintenance therapy. LSKB has received notification designating rivoceranib as an orphan medicinal product for the treatment of gastric cancer from the European Commission in the European Union, the US FDA, as well as the MFDS in South Korea.

Rivoceranib was developed by Advenchen Laboratories in Southern California under the designation YN968D1. The compound was exclusively licensed to Hengrui in China (2005) and LSKB (2008) for rest of the world.

About Camrelizumab (SHR-1210)

Camrelizumab (SHR-1210) is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody recognizing the programmed death-1 (PD-1) receptor. Camrelizumab functions as an immune checkpoint inhibitor by specifically blocking the interaction between PD-1 and PD-L1 and reversing the immunosuppressive signal of PD-1 on the T cell. Approximately 20 clinical trials on camrelizumab in multiple indications including lung cancer, liver cancer, gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, lymphoma, melanoma and other advanced solid tumors are being conducted in China and Australia as monotherapy or in combination with other therapeutic agents. A marketing application for camrelizumab for relapsed/refractory classic Hodgkin's Lymphoma was submitted by Hengrui to China NMPA, which was accepted in April 2018, and is currently under review.

About LSK BioPharma

LSKB is a privately-held biopharmaceutical company with offices in Utah, California, and South Korea. LSKB specializes in clinical development of promising targeted therapies for unmet medical needs in cancer. LSKB's lead proprietary drug candidates is rivoceranib, a selective VEGFR-2 inhibitor which has demonstrated clinical efficacy in a variety of solid tumors. LSKB can be found on the web at www.lskbiopharma.com.

About Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd., established in 1970, is a leading biopharmaceutical company based in China with annual net sales of over $2.2 billion in 2017. Hengrui is devoted to empowering healthier lives through research, with a team of over 20,000 employees in China, the United States, Australia, Japan and Germany. Hengrui currently has 4 China NMPA approved new molecular entities, 2 programs under China NDA as well as over 35 new molecular entities in clinical development in China, the United States, and Australia, across oncology, anesthesiology and pain management, immunology & inflammation, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. For additional information, please visit http://www.hrs.com.cn and https://www.hengruitx.com.

