LSO / Lone Star Overnight Announces Annual General Rate Increase (GRI), Effective Jan. 1, 2020

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LSO / Lone Star Overnight, the South's leading regional parcel carrier, is announcing an annual general rate increase (GRI), effective Jan. 1, 2020. This announcement follows the earlier rate increase announcements from FedEx and UPS.

Richard M. Metzler, President, and Chief Executive Officer commented, "LSO continues to be up to 40% less expensive than the global parcel carriers for 2020." Metzler went on to say, "Customers have told us the other reasons they switched from our competitors, besides lower cost, is the same or better service coupled with a lot fewer hassles and rules."

LSO / Lone Star Overnight provides reliable, efficient Parcel and Final Mile delivery services in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, and Southeastern New Mexico, plus the country of Mexico. LSO provides same-day, next-day, scheduled and day-definite guaranteed deliveries, along with live customer support. LSO has among the highest reliability records and lowest damage rates in the industry.

See lso.com/rates for details.

Media Contact:

John Cronin

Phone: 512-813-7314

Email: jcronin@lso.com

SOURCE LSO / Lone Star Overnight

